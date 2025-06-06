Grasshoppers Win on Rain-Shortened Friday

June 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - After six and a half innings at First National Bank Field, the skies opened, and shortly after, a 2-1 ballgame ended. Greensboro (36-18) beat Hub City (29-26) Friday night to even the series at two games apiece.

Hub City got five more quality innings from starter David Davalillo. The righty surrendered just a single run with seven strikeouts. Luis Marquez put on a shining display in his Spartanburgers debut. The 19-year-old Venezuelan picked up a hit and a sacrifice fly to score the only Hub City run.

Davalillo tiptoed around three baserunners in the first three innings. He couldn't keep Greensboro off the board in the fourth, leaving a fastball over the plate to catcher Omar Alfonzo, who laced a line drive to left-center field and broke the scoreless tie.

The Spartanburgers counter-punched in the top of the fifth against Grasshoppers starter Connor Wietgrefe, thanks to debutant Luis Marquez. Julian Brock reached on a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a groundout, hustled to third on a Theo Hardy bunt single, and scored on Marquez's shallow sacrifice fly to left. Brock's break to the plate tied the game at 1-1. Mike Walsh (W, 3-1) took Wietgrefe's place and tossed two scoreless innings.

Wilian Bormie (L, 1-4) replaced Davalillo in the sixth inning. A light drizzle sent some fans from their seats to the concourse. After a leadoff walk, Bormie engineered a double play with a comebacker to the mound. After a single and a walk, P.J. Hilson singled home the lead for Greensboro. All Hub City could muster in the seventh was a two-out single from Quincy Scott.

Seth Clark relieved Bormie to begin the bottom of the seventh. Rain intensified as soon as the inning started. After Clark struck out Jesus Castillo to begin the inning, both teams were ushered off the field by the umpires. The game never resumed, and Greensboro claimed a 2-1 win, final after six innings.

Hub City and Greensboro battle Saturday night for a series advantage. The Spartanburgers rely on RHP D.J. McCarty (0-2, 7.04 ERA) to get the game started. The Grasshoppers counter with RHP Carlson Reed who will make a rehab start. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.







