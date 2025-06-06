Grasshoppers Edge the Spartanburgers, 2-1, in a Weather-Shortened Seven-Inning Game

June 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release









Greensboro Grasshoppers' Blake Butler congratulates Omar Alfonzo

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers' Blake Butler congratulates Omar Alfonzo(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Hub City Spartanburgers, 2-1, in a weather-shortened, seven-inning complete game on Friday, June 6, at First National Bank Field. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 36-18, while the Spartanburgers dropped to 29-26. Both teams recorded five hits, with Greensboro committing one error.

Catcher Omar Alfonzo led the charge for the Grasshoppers, going 2-for-3 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Additional hits came from Duce Gourson, Esmerlyn Valdez, and P.J. Hilson.

Luis Marquez paced the Spartanburgers' offense, finishing 1-for-1 with one RBI. Hub City also received hits from Keith Jones II, Anthony Gutierrez, Quincy Scott, and Theo Hardy.

On the mound, left-handed starter Connor Wietgrefe turned in a solid performance for Greensboro, allowing four hits, one earned run, and one walk while striking out five over five innings. Michael Walsh earned the win in relief, improving to 3-1 on the season.

For Hub City, right-handed starter David Davalillo struck out seven and allowed three hits, one earned run, and two walks in five innings of work. Willian Bornie was charged with the loss, falling to 1-4 on the season. The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Hub City Spartanburgers tomorrow, Saturday, June 7 at 6:30 PM for Throwback 90's Night and Spectacular Saturday Fireworks. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

Images from this story







South Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.