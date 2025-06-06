Renegades Earn Shutout Win over Aberdeen

Aberdeen, Md. - Behind a dominant performance by Bailey Dees, the Hudson Valley Renegades earned their third straight win 6-0 over the Aberdeen IronBirds at Ripken Stadium on Friday night.

In his first appearance with the Renegades since 2023, Dees tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out nine. The nine punchouts fell just one short of his career-high, and it marked the fourth time he has struck out eight or more batters this season. Dees retired 19 of the last 20 batters he faced.

Hudson Valley got the scoring started with two runs in the second. Anthony Hall reached on a fielder's choice and Duncan Pastore reached on an infield single. Dillon Lewis knocked in Hall with an RBI single. Pastore came home on another RBI single from Jackson Castillo to make it 2-0 Renegades.

In the fourth Castillo was hit by a pitch and Coby Morales drove him in with an RBI double.

The Renegades added three insurance runs in the seventh to extend their advantage to 6-0. Castillo walked, stole second, and later scored when Parks Harber reached on an error by Leandro Arias. With Harber at first, Martinez smashed a two-run shot to right, his seventh home run of the season. Martinez was 2-for-5 with a double, home run, and two RBIs.

Tyrone Yulie and Hueston Morrill finished off the shutout win with a pair of scoreless innings. In their last eight games, the Hudson Valley bullpen has thrown 29 innings and allowed just two earned runs.

Hudson Valley looks for their fourth straight win on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to stream the game live, visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

