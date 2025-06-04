Cunningham Keeps it Close, Renegades Outdistance Aberdeen

June 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Aberdeen, Md. - The Hudson Valley Renegades pulled away late and earned a dominant 8-1 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Wednesday night at Ripken Stadium.

Bryce Cunningham looked sharp in his return from the injured list, throwing 4.2 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and one walk. His ERA is now down to 1.93 this season, and Cunningham has been charged with just four earned runs across his last 40.2 innings, good for a 0.89 ERA during that stretch.

The Renegades took an early lead in the top of the second when Omar Martinez reached on an error by Aneudis Mordan and later scored on a fielder's choice hit into by Tomas Frick.

Coby Morales hit a solo home run in the third to extend the Renegades advantage to 2-0, his fifth long ball of the season.

In the sixth, the IronBirds plated a run when Austin Overn reached on a bunt single. Later in the frame, he stole third and scored on a throwing error by Frick to make it 2-1 Hudson Valley.

Frick then responded with a solo home run in the seventh, his first homer of 2025.

In the eighth Hudson Valley struck for five runs, bringing 10 batters to the plate. José Colmenares reached on a bunt single and Josh Moylan walked to put runners at first and second. Frick then ripped his second home run of the night, a three-run shot that put Hudson Valley ahead 6-1. Three straight singles from Jackson Castillo, Morales, and Parks Harber netted another run. Martinez drove in Morales with another single, making it 8-1 Renegades.

Frick became the third Hudson Valley player to notch a multi-homer game this season, joining Roc Riggio and Martinez. He finished 2-for-5 with two runs, two home runs, and five RBIs.

The Renegades bullpen continued their stellar performance behind Cunningham. Chris Kean, Sebastian Keane, Geoff Gilbert, and Ocean Gabonia combined for 5.1 innings of one-run ball to finish the game. In the last six games, the unit has allowed just two earned runs in its last 23 innings.

Hudson Valley looks for the second win of the series on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to stream the game live, visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. RHP Josh Grosz (3-3, 3.86) takes the mound for the Renegades, while LHP Sebastian Gongora makes his first High-A start of 2025 for Aberdeen.

The Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park on June 10 for a six-game series with the Greenville Drive. An exciting list of promotions includes the Rise of the Cider Donuts on June 12, Renegades Dating Show on June 14, and the first appearance of the Hudson Valley Retrievers on June 15.

