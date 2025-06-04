Hot Rods Game Notes

June 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Successful Start.... The Hot Rods picked up a series-opening win, 7-3, over the BlueClaws on Tuesday. Jersey Shore started the scoring in the top of the second with a solo homer from Carson DeMartini and Kehden Hettiger. Bowling Green responded in the bottom of the second, plating a run on an Emilien Pitre RBI knock, and later benefitted from three consecutive bases-loaded walks. Adrian Santana drove in two additional runs on a double in the sixth, eventually leading to the win.

Situation Security.... The Hot Rods pitching has been well-rounded this season, from the starting rotation to the bullpen. The starters have posted a 3.86 ERA over 249.1 innings this season, which is sixth in the South Atlantic League. They have issued the least free passes of any rotation in the league this season, giving out just 54 walks this year. The next closest team is Greensboro with 76 walks from their starters. As of late, the bullpen has been just as consistent. The arm barn has put up a 3.67 ERA over 188.2 innings pitched, also placing them sixth in the SAL. They have walked the second-fewest of any bullpen in the league, walking 83 this season, only trailing the 72 walks from Hudson Valley's bullpen.

Santana's Surge.... Adrian Santana, the Rays No. 18 prospect, has carried the highest average of any Hot Rods hitter of his past 10 games played. During this span, he is hitting .275 (11-for-40) with two doubles, one homer, and five RBI. Over those 40 at-bats, he has walked three times compared to four strikeouts, logging a .326 OBP over that stretch.

Johnson's Journey.... Marcus Johnson had a rocky start to the year, but experienced an improved month during May. He made five starts, tossing 29.0 innings in the process. He logged a 1-1 record and a 3.72 ERA, finishing the month with a 5.0 inning, one-run performance on the road against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. He has followed suit with the rest of the Hot Rods rotation, finishing the previous month with no walks on his line. This success comes after a tough April, ending the first month of the year with a 1-2 record and a 5.76 ERA.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.