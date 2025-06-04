Hub City Arms Salt Away Shutout Wednesday Win

June 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The first swing of a noon start in Greensboro Wednesday put Hub City ahead. After Casey Cook's big fly, the Spartanburgers (28-25) held the Grasshoppers (35-17) scoreless and evened the series with a 4-0 triumph at First National Bank Field.

Cook ripped a 95 mile-per-hour fastball from Grasshoppers starter Antwone Kelly (L, 1-1) 351 feet over the right field wall. After the early shock, Kelly settled in for six innings and seven strikeouts.

Spartanburgers starter Aidan Curry (W, 2-1) was even better, holding Greensboro scoreless for five frames. Pitching with the lead from the start, the right hander didn't allow a runner to reach second base for the entirety of his outing. Curry struck out six batters in the first four innings.

Curry's start concluded in the sixth, when lefty Dylan MacLean took over. Despite three walks and an error behind him, MacLean held firm on the hill for 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Josh Mollerus (S, 1) helped MacLean out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh, throwing three pitches and stranding all three 'Hoppers.

With the threat of the Grasshoppers' potent offense looming, the 'Burgers' offense put together a rally to support its staff in the top of the eighth. Facing bullpen arm Michael Walsh, five straight Hub City batters reached. Back-to-back walks from Esteban Mejia and Cook began the inning, then Anthony Gutierrez split the left side of the infield with a single. Yeison Morrobel stepped to the plate, and for the second straight game, slapped an RBI single; both Mejia and Cook scored. The next batter, Keith Jones II, ripped a double to right field which scored Gutierrez and advanced the Spartanburgers' lead to 4-0.

Mollerus retired the last six batters without any hassle to even the series at one game apiece.

Greensboro and Hub City match up for the third time Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Southpaw Josh Trentadue (1-1, 1.16 ERA) is the first to toe the rubber for the 'Burgers, while Pirates No. 24 prospect Khristian Curtis (1-3, 6.09 ERA) starts for the Grasshoppers.







