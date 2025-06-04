Three Greenville Home Runs Cement 7-3 Win over Rome

Rome Emperors congratulate E.J. Exposito after his home run

GREENVILLE, SC - Greenville overpowered Herick Hernandez and the Emperors on Tuesday night; three home runs combining for five of the Drive's seven runs.

Rome's starting pitcher Herrick Hernandez had little time to settle into Greenville before receiving a gut punch from the Drive by way of back-to-back longballs in the first inning. The cleanup hitter Antonio Anderson scored Yophery Rodriguez and Nelly Taylor on the first pitch of his at bat with a blast into the seats. Three pitches later, Nazzan Zanetello hit his third home run of the season to make it 4-0 Greenville.

Lightning struck again for the Drive in the bottom of the third inning with Zanetello hitting a two out, solo home run off Hernanez to add to Greenville's score. Hernandez has now given up a league-high 10 long balls on the season, tied with Bowling Green's Marcus Johnson.

It wasn't until the top of the 5th inning that Adam Smith would show any signs of cracking after a single, hit by pitch and walk loaded the bases for Rome. Ambioris Taverez broke the ice for the Emperors with a sacrifice fly scoring Titus Dumitru and bringing the score to 5-1. Bryson Horne grounded into a force out adding another run to the board and putting them within three of Greenville.

Greenville added insurance runs in the 7th and 8th innings thanks to a single and sac fly from Franklin Arias, bringing the game score to 7-2.

E.J. Exposito brought the total number of home runs in the contest to four as he deposited a ball into center field on a two-out pitch from Jonathan Brand. Unfortunately it proved to be too little too late as the Emperors were unable to add any further runs as Greenville took the opening game of the series with a final score of 7-3.

The Emperors' loss brings their Tuesday record to 7-2, with tonight being the first loss on the opening game of a series since April 8th. Both Greenville and Rome now sit at 26-26 in the Southern Atlantic League South with first pitch for tomorrow's game scheduled for 6:45 EDT. Luke Sinnard will pitch again for Rome in just his second High-A appearance as he seeks his first win with the Emperors.

