Snot Otters Night Ends Prematurely Due to Rain

June 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - A friendly environment for an actual Snot Otter, Mother Nature saw it as good to give some rain and humidity to McCormick Field on Friday night, as the Asheville baseball team took the field, not as the Tourists, but as the Snot Otters. The contest ended after six innings in an 8-1 complete game loss against the Winston-Salem Dash due to rough field conditions from rain.

The only number that was higher than the Dash's (19-36) run and hit totals was the pounds of drying agent sprinkled on the infield.

Rain started when the Snot Otters (25-30) fell behind in the fourth inning after a solo home run. A light drizzle persisted through the five-run Dash fifth frame. Asheville's only run came in the home half of the inning on an Alejandro Nunez RBI walk.

Although it stopped raining while the game was put on delay, the field was holding too much water. More drying agent was laid down, but more rain ended any plans of continuing on.

It was a tale of two halves for Bryce Mayer (L, 1-2) tonight. He opened play retiring the first nine men he faced while racking up five strikeouts. But, the righty failed to make it out of the fifth as the wheels came off the bus, allowing five of the eight total runs.

While the Tourists missed out on a chance to win four games in a row for the first time this season, they still have a chance to take the series tomorrow for Pink Jersey Giveaway Day presented by ARA Health Specialists. The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.