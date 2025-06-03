Guedez Deals as Asheville Downs Dash
June 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE, NC - Back at McCormick Field and opening a six-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash, the Asheville Tourists manufactured a solid 6-2 win on Tuesday night.
Both the Tourists (23-29) and Dash (18-34) scored one run each in the opening frame. Asheville took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning, but the difference in the ballgame happened during the fifth.
With the bases loaded and nobody out, starter Jose Guedez (W, 3-4) was in a deep hole. He buckled down, struck out one, then garnered a double play ball to end the inning with a zero on the scoreboard to end his day. The righty surrendered one run on seven hits, fanning four.
The bats backed Guedez in the home half of the inning, thanks to home runs from Tyler Whitaker and Garret Guillemette to break open a 5-1 advantage.
Out of the bullpen, Nick Swiney and Cody Tucker each tossed in two innings. Tucker kept a clean card in the runs column while striking out three.
Although Asheville was outhit 15 to nine, the Dash left 12 men on base to the Tourists' five.
These two clubs will battle again tomorrow with a first pitch of 6:35 p.m. ET.
