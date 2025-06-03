Claws Hit Three Homers But Fall 7-3 on Tuesday at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, KY - Bowling Green scored four times in the third inning to top the BlueClaws 7-3 on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (18-33) has now dropped six of seven on their road trip. Bowling Green (28-23) moved to 1.5 games up in the Southern Division.

The BlueClaws jumped out to a 2-0 lead with solo home runs in the second inning by Carson DeMartini, his 6th of the year, and Kehden Hettiger, his 5th of the season. For DeMartini, it was his third of the road trip and it was Hettiger's second.

Bowling Green, however, responded with with four runs in bottom of the third inning. Emilien Petre singled home one run. After a hit batsman, BlueClaws starter Alex McFarlane walked in three straight runs to give the Hot Rods a 4-2 lead. McFarlane (0-6) gave up four runs in four innings and took the loss.

Bowling Green loaded the bases in the sixth inning off Wesley Moore and added a run on a passed ball. Adrian Santana followed with a two run double to push their lead to 7-2.

That remained the score into the ninth, when Matt Higgins hit a solo home run to cut the lead to 7-3. It was Higgins' third home run since joining the BlueClaws last month.

TJ Nichols (5-2) earned the win, allowing two runs in five innings.

Higgins and Elio Prado had two hits each for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday at 1:05 pm ET. RHP Aaron Combs starts for the BlueClaws.







