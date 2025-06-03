Hot Rods Take Series-Opening Win 7-3 over BlueClaws

June 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (28-23) used a four-walk third inning to take the opening game of the series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (18-33), 7-3 on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Jersey Shore took the lead in the top of the third inning off Bowling Green starter TJ Nichols. Carson DeMartini swatted a solo shot to center field followed by a Kehden Hettiger solo blast to right field, putting the BlueClaws ahead, 2-0.

The Hot Rods responded with four runs in the bottom of the third against Jersey Shore starter Alex McFarlane. Hunter Haas reached on a leadoff double and scored on an Ëmilien Pitre single, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Ryan Cermak, Daniel Vellojin and Jhon Diaz each drew RBI walks to put Bowling Green ahead, 4-2.

The Hot Rods added to their lead in the sixth inning off Jersey Shore reliever Wesley Moore. Vellojin reached on a hit-by-pitch, moved to second on a Hunter Haas walk and advanced to third on a Blake Robertson infield single. Vellojin scored on a passed ball and Adrian Santana drove in Haas and Robertson on a two-run double to left field, extending the lead to 7-2.

Jersey Shore added one run in the ninth on a Matt Higgins solo shot, but Bowling Green took the opening game of the series, 7-3.

Nichols (5-2) hurled 5.0 innings, allowing two solo homers while striking out three and walking three. McFarlane (0-6) took the loss, allowing four runs on two hits across 4.0 innings while walking five and striking out one.

Bowling Green takes on Jersey Shore tomorrow afternoon at 12:05 PM CT. The Hot Rods send out RHP Marcus Johnson (2-3, 4.67) while the BlueClaws counter with RHP Aaron Combs (0-3, 6.37).







South Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.