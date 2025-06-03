Hot Rods Take Series-Opening Win 7-3 over BlueClaws
June 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (28-23) used a four-walk third inning to take the opening game of the series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (18-33), 7-3 on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Jersey Shore took the lead in the top of the third inning off Bowling Green starter TJ Nichols. Carson DeMartini swatted a solo shot to center field followed by a Kehden Hettiger solo blast to right field, putting the BlueClaws ahead, 2-0.
The Hot Rods responded with four runs in the bottom of the third against Jersey Shore starter Alex McFarlane. Hunter Haas reached on a leadoff double and scored on an Ëmilien Pitre single, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Ryan Cermak, Daniel Vellojin and Jhon Diaz each drew RBI walks to put Bowling Green ahead, 4-2.
The Hot Rods added to their lead in the sixth inning off Jersey Shore reliever Wesley Moore. Vellojin reached on a hit-by-pitch, moved to second on a Hunter Haas walk and advanced to third on a Blake Robertson infield single. Vellojin scored on a passed ball and Adrian Santana drove in Haas and Robertson on a two-run double to left field, extending the lead to 7-2.
Jersey Shore added one run in the ninth on a Matt Higgins solo shot, but Bowling Green took the opening game of the series, 7-3.
Nichols (5-2) hurled 5.0 innings, allowing two solo homers while striking out three and walking three. McFarlane (0-6) took the loss, allowing four runs on two hits across 4.0 innings while walking five and striking out one.
Bowling Green takes on Jersey Shore tomorrow afternoon at 12:05 PM CT. The Hot Rods send out RHP Marcus Johnson (2-3, 4.67) while the BlueClaws counter with RHP Aaron Combs (0-3, 6.37).
