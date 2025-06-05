Bootleggers Game Notes

June 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Daytime Domination.... The Hot Rods took a 2-0 series lead on Wednesday afternoon, beating the BlueClaws 8-2. Marcus Johnson helped Bowling Green settle in, spinning 6.0 frames while allowing just two runs on six hits. The offense backed him up, receiving two-RBI performances from Adrian Santana, Hunter Haas, and Noah Myers. Garrett Gainey and Adam Boucher combined for 3.0 scoreless innings of relief, locking up the victory. The win improves Bowling Green to 11-7 during day game matchups, as well as bringing the team back to .500 in home games this year.

Santana's Surge.... Adrian Santana added onto his phenomenal stretch with a four-hit game on Wednesday. The shortstop has displayed his contact skills, collecting hits in eight of his last nine games, as well as reaching safely in his previous nine games. Overall, he is hitting .333 (14-for-42), with three doubles, one homer, and seven RBIs. His average leads all Hot Rods hitters over this stretch. Santana was the second Bowling Green player this season to collect four hits in a game, tying Noah Myers, who accomplished the feat during the home opener against Rome on April 8.

Haas Starts Hot.... Hunter Haas has experienced success over his first three games in June. He is 2-for-6 (.333) with two RBIs. This includes his performance on Wednesday, entering the game as a defensive replacement, stepping up with a two-RBI double in his only at-bat. Haas' two RBIs were his first since May 15 against the Asheville Tourists at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Summer Slinging.... Garrett Edwards has been one of the most consistent starters for the Hot Rods this season, posting a 4-2 record and a 2.83 ERA over his first 10 starts. He finished April with a 3.13 ERA and improved throughout the month of May, featuring a 2.55 ERA over five starts. It was the best strikeout month for Edwards in his short professional career so far, whiffing 26 batters over 24.2 innings, including a career-high nine strikeouts against the Greenville Drive on May 23. This will be his fifth start this season against an SAL North Division opponent, with two outings against Greensboro and Aberdeen previously this season.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2025

