Exposito, Emperors Get to Tolle and the Drive Early to Even Series

GREENVILLE, SC - Luke Sinnard gave the Emperors five innings of one-run baseball Wednesday, relishing in the four-run advantage provided by Exposito and Tavarez's back-to-back doubles in the second and Espinoza's solo shot in the third.

After scoring the final run in Tuesday's game, Exposito and the Emperors picked up where they left off. Exposito doubled to right center to bring in Titus Dimitru from first base who reached on a walk. Two batters later, Exposito was brought home on a sac fly from Jace Grady, making it 2-0 Rome.

In the top of the 3rd inning, Lizandro Espinoza hit his team-leading 7th home run, a tape measure shot over the green monster at Fluor Field. The next batter, Patrick Clohisy, got hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a groundout from Will Verdung. He then stole third base for his SAL leading 31st bag of the season. Exposito then earned his second RBI of the night, driving in Clohisy to make the game 4-0 in favor of Rome.

Following the third out being made in the top of the third, the Emperors endured a 0-for-18 stretch at the plate to finish out the game, striking out ten times over the remaining six innings.

Starting pitcher for the Emperors, Luke Sinnard walked the first batter he faced in the bottom of the 5th inning. Franklin Arias doubled to left scoring Justin Reimer and collecting his third RBI in the last two games. Sinnard would get a ground out to the end the 5th inning and his outing.

Relief pitcher Tyler LaPorte came in for Sinnard in the bottom of the 6th as Sinnard's night ended with a final stat line of 5.0 innings pitched, 3 strikeouts and just two hits. LaPorte combined with Cory Wall and Rob Griswold to keep Greenville scoreless despite giving up six hits in the final four innings. Sinnard came away with the win, his first at the High-A level and Greenville's Payton Tolle was handed the loss as he fell to 1-3 on the season.

The Emperors evened the series with Greenville improving to 27-26 on the season and 3rd place in the SAL South.

