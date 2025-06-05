Ware's Big Night Ends with Hot Rods Walk-Off Home Run

June 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BOWLING GREEN, KY - Ryan Cermak hit a two run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to give Bowling Green a 5-4 win over the BlueClaws on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bryson Ware had given the BlueClaws the lead in the top of the ninth on a solo home run, his seventh of the season. Instead, it was Bowling Green (30-23) taking their third straight to start the series and handing the BlueClaws (18-35) their eight loss in nine games on the road trip.

Jake Eddington surrendered Cermak's home run. He came on in the seventh and threw two perfect innings with five strikeouts. Eddington, who was added to the roster earlier in the day, was making his 2025 BlueClaws debut after making five appearances with Jersey Shore at the end of last season.

Cermak's walk-off home run was the first allowed by the BlueClaws since Alexander Vargas of Hudson Valley on August 11, 2023.

BlueClaws starter Estibenzon Jimenez retired the first six Hot Rods he faced, but ran into trouble in the third. After Hunter Haas doubled to start the inning, Carlos Colmenarez doubled in the game's first run. Mac Horvath added a SAC fly for a 2-0 Bowling Green lead.

Zach Arnold doubled in a run for the BlueClaws in top of the fifth, but Jhon Diaz took Jimenez deep in the bottom of the inning for his seventh home run of the season.

Hot Rods starter Garrett Edwards went six innings, allowing one run on three hits with nine strikeouts. Jimenez came out after six innings as well, allowing three runs on five hits with six strikeouts.

The BlueClaws rallied to tie the game in the eighth inning. Elio Prado drove in one with a groundout, and Eduardo Lopez hit a game-tying home run. It was Lopez's 5th home run of the season and second on the current road trip.

Ware had four hits in the loss for Jersey Shore.

The BlueClaws and Hot Rods continue their series on Friday night at 7:35 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for the BlueClaws.







