Wilmington Stumbles in Brooklyn Series Opener; Losing 12-3

June 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (21-31) fell to the Brooklyn Cyclones (37-15) by a final score of 12-3 at Frawley Stadium on Tuesday, June 3rd in the first game of a six-game series.

Brooklyn got on the board in the first inning after Jesus Baez blooped a ball that fell harmlessly between the shortstop and left fielder to score A.J Ewing from second.

While Wilmington couldn't respond in their half of the inning, Blue Rocks starting pitcher Jackson Kent showed off his athleticism in the second inning, hustling to cover first on a 3-6-1 double play and ensuring it would remain a 1-0 ball game.

The Cyclones took control of the game in the third, posting an eight run inning and sending 12 men to the plate. Estarling Mercado led off the inning with a homer sent into the visitor's bullpen. After an Ewing walk, four straight singles increased Brooklyn's lead to five.

Brooklyn tacked on two more runs before Ronald Hernandez stepped to the plate and belted a two-run homer over the right field fence. Hernandez's fifth home run of the season made the score 9-0 and while the Cyclones didn't add any more runs after, the damage was already done.

After Brooklyn scored again in the top of the fourth, the 'Rocks finally got to Cyclones starter R.J Gordon in their half of the frame. With runners on first and second, Brenner Cox drilled a ball down the right field line for an RBI double, scoring Gavin Dugas.

Gordon's day was done after allowing the hit, his final line reading 3.2 innings pitched, giving up six hits while striking out five. Brendan Girton came on in relief and recorded the final out of the inning as Elijah Nunez grounded into a 4-3 ground out.

Wilmington continued to chip away at the lead in the fifth inning. Caleb Lomavita doubled down the line in right field and advanced to third after an error committed by the right fielder. Branden Boissiere followed him up with a triple into the right field corner to score Lomavita. A T.J White sac fly allowed Boissiere to come home and cut the lead to 10-3.

The Blue Rocks had another chance to climb back into the game in the sixth inning. Dugas led off the inning with a double to center field and Nunez walked, although both runners were stranded as Girton struck out the final batter of the inning.

Brooklyn scored the game's final two runs in the seventh inning, as neither team would cross the plate again. The Cyclones' 12-3 win gave them a 1-0 advantage to start the six game series.

Dugas finished with a season-high three hits while Lomavita went 2-2 with a walk. Wilmington will look to get back in the win column when they take the field tomorrow at Frawley Stadium, with first pitch scheduled at 6:35 p.m.







