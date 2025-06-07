Ewing, Benge Power Cyclones Past Blue Rocks, 6-3

June 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - CF A.J. Ewing collected another three-hit game, while RF Carson Benge tallied two hits and two runs batted in, as the Brooklyn Cyclones motored past the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 6-3, on Saturday night from Frawley Stadium.

With the win, Brooklyn (39-17) decreased their magic number to clinch the first-half North Division title to nine. Additionally, the Cyclones have not lost back-to-back games since April 20 and 22, and have not dropped games on consecutive days since April 10-12.

Scoreless through two, Brooklyn finally broke through in the top of the third. Benge was drilled to start the inning before walks to 3B Jacob Reimer and LF Chris Suero loaded the bases with one out. SS Boston Baro powered a sacrifice fly to center to score Benge, giving the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

However, the advantage did not last long. In the bottom of the frame, Wilmington (23-33) loaded the bags with nobody out on three-straight singles by 3B Gavin Dugas, 2B Armando Cruz, and CF Sam Petersen. SS Cortland Lawson tied the score at one with a run-producing ground out to second.

In the fourth, Brooklyn snared the lead for good. The Cyclones once again filled the bags on a throwing error, a Ewing single, and a walk to 2B Jesús Báez. After a pitching change, Benge delivered the game's biggest hit. The Yukon, Okla. native cracked a two-run single to center to put Brooklyn back in front, 3-1.

With the score tied at 1-1 in the 4th, Carson Benge drives in a pair to give Brooklyn a 3-1 edge.

After another walk and a strikeout, Suero hit a chopper to third. The throw to second was in time for the force, but the relay to first was late. Suero reached on the fielder's choice, bringing in another tally.

With two outs now, the Bronx native found himself caught in a rundown between first and second base. While Suero was being chased, Benge sprinted for the plate and scored without a throw. The 21-year-old safely reached second base after a throw to first sailed off the Cyclones' first-base railing. This run capped Brooklyn's four-run rally, giving them a 5-1 lead.

The Blue Rocks continued to chip away in the later frames. In the sixth, 1B Branden Boissiere doubled, advanced to third on a LF T.J. White single, and scored on C Matt Suggs' ground out to second.

The deficit was trimmed to two, 5-3, in the eighth. RF Jackson Ross walked, took second on a White single, and scored on Dugas' knock through the right-side of the infield.

Brooklyn did not allow the Blue Rocks to pull any closer. The Cyclones added a key insurance run in the ninth, as Suero walked and stole second and third before coming home on 1B Ronald Hernandez's sacrifice fly to left.

RHP Saúl García emerged in the bottom of the ninth and closed out the contest. The 21-year-old worked around a leadoff double, registering a pair of strikeouts, to secure his South Atlantic League leading sixth save of the year and Brooklyn's 6-3 victory.

RHP Joel Díaz (2-2) earned his second win of the season for the Cyclones. The San Cristóbal, D.R. native surrendered one run on five hits over 5.0 innings, walking one, and striking out two.

Wilmington's LHP Alex Clemmey (2-4) was saddled with his fourth loss. The 20-year-old southpaw was charged with four runs (two earned) on four hits in 3.0-plus frames, yielding four walks and whiffing four.

The Cyclones will try and secure a victory in the six-game set in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. RHP R.J. Gordon (4-0, 2.93) is expected to make his second start of the week for Brooklyn. The Blue Rocks are projected to counter with the Washington Nationals' No. 16 prospect per MLB Pipeline, RHP Andry Lara (NR), who will make a minor league rehab start. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.