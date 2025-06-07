Wilmington Lose 6-3 to Brooklyn

June 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (23-33) were defeated by the Brooklyn Cyclones (39-17) on Saturday, June 7 by a final score of 6-3 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

Alex Clemmey started on the mound for Wilmington, and the 19-year-old immediately found himself in a sticky situation in the top of the first. Following a leadoff single by A.J. Ewing, Clemmey recorded two quick outs but then loaded the bases via walk and hit-by-pitch.

The 2023 second-round pick exited the opening frame without allowing a run, but that wasn't the last time that he'd need to escape a jam, as Brooklyn put multiple runners on base in the second and loaded the bases once again in the third, where they were finally able to capitalize and put a run on the scoreboard via sacrifice fly from Boston Baro.

It didn't take long for Wilmington to respond, as they loaded the bases themselves with nobody out in the bottom half of the third. Cortland Lawson plated the first run for the Rocks with an RBI groundout to second, but that's where the offense stopped, as Jackson Ross got robbed of a hit with two outs when second baseman Jesus Baez drifted well into the outfield grass to make an acrobatic, over-the-shoulder grab that ended the inning and left the bases juiced.

Instead, it was the Cyclones that did damage at the plate in the very next inning, getting four runs home to take a 5-1 lead. Clemmey loaded the bases for a third time before being relieved by Wander Arias, which immediately led to a two-RBI single from Carson Benge. Then, after Chris Suero drove another one in with a forceout, a defensive blunder severely hindered Wilmington. Suero got himself into a rundown between first and second, which opened the door for Benge to burst for home, and Lawson to throw the ball away in an attempt to make Suero the third out of the inning.

The Rocks cut their deficit to three in the bottom of the sixth, and small ball continued to be the recipe, as Matt Suggs grounded out to second, scoring Branden Boissiere from third. In the bottom of the eighth, Wilmington found themselves with a chance to potentially tie the game or take the lead. They did score one, as Gavin Dugas poked a single into right field that sent home Ross. That brought the go-ahead run to the plate in Armando Cruz, but he couldn't capitalize, popping out to end the inning.

After Clemmey's 3+ innings of work, which featured four runs allowed (two earned) on four hits, four walks and four strikeouts, the bullpen stepped up and stopped the bleeding, as Arias, Anthony Arguelles and Yeuris Jimenez combined for six innings of work and just two runs allowed, including nine combined strikeouts.

Wilmington's lineup was led by multi-hit games from T.J. White and Gavin Dugas, as the latter also recorded an RBI. Five other players recorded a hit, including Lawson and Suggs who both drove in a run, but the team went just 3-14 with runners in scoring position.

With the loss, the Blue Rocks cannot win this six-game set with the Cyclones outright, but they do have an opportunity to secure a series split in the rubber match on Sunday, June 8, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







