Cermak and Colmenarez Homer, Hot Rods Drop Twin Bill

June 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Ryan Cermak slammed his second home run in three games, and Colmenarez collected his first High-A homer, as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (30-25) fell in both games of the doubleheader to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (20-35) on Saturday, 4-2 and 8-2 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

In the first game, Jersey Shore struck in the top of the fourth against Hot Rods starter Gary Gill Hill. Carson DeMartini doubled and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Bryson Ware. A wild pitch from Gill Hill scored DeMartini, giving the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods responded in the bottom of the fifth facing BlueClaws reliever Reese Dutton. Colmenarez smashed a solo home run to left, knotting up the game, 1-1.

The BlueClaws regained the lead in the top of the sixth with Gill Hill still on the bump. Bryson Ware singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Ware advanced to third on a sacrifice fly by Kehden Hettiger, and scored on another wild pitch, making it 2-1 Jersey Shore.

Bowling Green answered in the bottom of the sixth against Dutton. Noah Myers doubled and came across to score on a Daniel Vellojin single, tying the game, 2-2.

The contest needed extra innings, and the BlueClaws plated two runs in the top of the eighth against Hot Rods reliever Drew Dowd. Dylan Campbell started the inning at second, and DeMartini doubled, plating Campbell. Hettiger flew out to right, advancing DeMartini to third. A wild pitch from Dowd scored DeMartini, making it a 4-2 Jersey Shore lead. Jaydenn Estanista closed out a scoreless eighth inning, finalizing game one, 4-2.

Dutton (1-0) earned the victory after spinning 3.0 innings of work, surrendering four hits, two runs, and striking out one. Dowd (3-3) received the loss after tossing 1.0 inning, surrendering two runs (one earned) on one hit, and three strikeouts. Estanista (4) picked up a save after spinning a perfect frame while punching out one.

In the second game, Jersey Shore found the board first in the top of the second against Bowling Green starter Hayden Snelsire. Luke Davis launched a solo home run, placing the BlueClaws ahead 1-0.

The Cavemen responded in the bottom of the second with BlueClaws starter Casey Steward on the bump. Cermak clubbed a solo shot, evening up the score, 1-1.

Bowling Green jumped ahead in the bottom of the third still facing Steward. Adrian Santana walked and swiped second, putting a runner in scoring position. A balk moved Santana to third and an infield single from Cermak scored him, giving the Cavemen a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth Jersey Shore retook the lead courtesy of a four-run inning against Snelsire. Luis Caicuto, Campbell, and DeMartini singled, loading the bases. Edwardo Lopez walked, scoring one, and Bryson Ware flew out, scoring another run. Elio Prado doubled, driving in two more runs, handing Jersey Shore a 5-2 lead.

The BlueClaws added insurance in the top of the seventh against Cavemen reliever Jonalbert Rumbol. The three-run inning was highlighted by a Prado two-run shot, giving Jersey Shore an 8-2 lead. Saul Teran closed out the bottom of the seventh, finishing an 8-2 Jersey Shore win.

Steward (3-6) receives the victory after tossing 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, walking four and fanning seven. Snelsire (2-2) takes the loss after pitching 4.2 innings, surrendering five runs, on five hits, walking two and sitting down two.

Bowling Green and Jersey Shore play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday starting at 1:05 PM CDT at Bowling Green Ballpark. RHP T.J. Nichols (5-2, 3.45) takes the ball for the Hot Rods to face the Jersey Shore starter still to be announced.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.