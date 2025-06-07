Bleis' Seventh-Inning Blast the Difference in 5-4 Loss to Greenville

June 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release









Rome Emperors manager Angel Flores

(Rome Emperors) Rome Emperors manager Angel Flores(Rome Emperors)

GREENVILLE, SC - Despite outhitting Greenville 13-9, Rome's 9th inning rally fell one run short as they lost to the Drive 5-4.

Garrett Baumann took the mound for Rome, looking for his first win of the season. Baumann faced traffic on the basepaths immediately as Yophery Rodriguez and Antonio Anderson hit back-to-back singles in the bottom of the first. Baumann was backed up by excellent fielding in the likes of Titus Dumitru who threw out Rodriguez at third to stifle the threat.

In the top of the 3rd, Patrick Clohisy singled to right and promptly stole 2nd, extending his SAL lead to 32 swiped bags. A passed ball saw Clohisy on third and a wild pitch from John Holobetz got him back inside the dugout with the Emperors leading 1-0.

Greenville responded in the bottom half of the inning as Yophery Rodriguez had a leadoff walk. A ground ball force out saw Antonio Anderson take Rodriguez's spot on 1st. A red-hot Miguel Bleis stepped up to the plate with two out and one on. Bleis had five hits for 14 total bases coming into Friday. He added two more with a double that turned into a trip around the bases thanks to a throwing error from Ambioris Tavarez.

Rome struck back quickly with a E.J. Exposito leading off the inning with a single to left field. Tavarez and Justin Janas got out, bringing up Bryson Horne who ripped a double into center field tying the game at two runs apiece.

Baumann's night finished in the bottom of the 5th as he struck out five in 4.2 innings giving up six hits along the way. Ryan Bourassa replaced Baumann and finished the 5th with no issues. Brooks Brannon walked to start the 6th for Greenville and advanced to 2nd on a wild pitch. Albert Feliz hit a soft single to center just deep enough to bring home Brannon from 2nd making it 3-2 Drive.

Yet another single from Antonio Anderson in the 7th gave Miguel Bleis the only baserunner he needed. Bleis hit his third home run in the last two games making it 5-2 Greenville. Bleis' double in the 3rd and home run in the 7th were the only two extra base hits for Greenville the entire night, both coming at key times.

Three swinging strikeouts in the 8th left the Emperors' only hope to the top of the 9th. Jace Grady singled and took advantage of a wild pitch to move into scoring position. Rome catcher Mac Guscette singled to center, allowing Grady to make his way home. Grady was then exchanged for pinch runner Joe Olsavsky who stole second base a few pitches later. Will Verdung grounded out to Franklin Arias for the second out of the inning collecting an RBI to put Rome within 1. Unfortunately for Rome, it wasn't enough to conjure victory as the final score was Greenville 5, Emperors 4.

John Holobetz improved to 5-1on the season and 2-1 with the Drive. Bourassa was given the loss as he falls to 0-2 in 2025. Saturday's game between Rome and Greenville can be found on milb.tv starting at 6:45 pm.

Images from this story







South Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.