Encarnacion's Blast Lifts Drive Past Emperors on Copa Night, 5-2

June 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Freili Encarnacion belted a clutch three-run homer in the sixth inning and the Greenville Drive (29-27) used a stellar relief performance from Jonathan Brand to top the Rome Emperors (27-29) 5-2 on Copa de la Diversión Night at Fluor Field.

Encarnacion went 3-for-3 with a double, homer and three RBIs, sparking the Drive's offense and sending the vibrant, Copa-themed crowd of 4,535 home happy after a weather delay of nearly two hours.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Greenville responded with a two-run rally off Rome starter Adam Maier (3-4). After a single by Nazzan Zanetello and a double from Encarnacion, second baseman Justin Riemer drove in both runners with a sharp double to left, giving the Drive a 2-1 lead they would never relinquish.

Rome struck first on a solo homer by E.J. Exposito in the second - his sixth of the year - but lefty Noah Dean limited further damage through 3.1 innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run.

Brand (1-0) took over in the fourth and turned in a dominant outing, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings while scattering two hits, striking out two and issuing no walks. The 23-year-old right-hander faced 16 batters and threw 33 of 45 pitches for strikes.

Greenville broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth. After a walk by Yophery Rodriguez and a double from Antonio Anderson, Encarnacion launched a 0-1 pitch from Rob Griswold into the right-center field seats to make it 5-1. It was his first home run at the High-A level.

Rome scratched across a run in the ninth off Matt McShane, who replaced Brand, but McShane struck out the final two batters to seal the win. Exposito drove in the run with his second hit of the night, finishing 2-for-4 with both of the Emperors' RBIs.

Greenville's defense played error-free ball and got a strong outfield assist from Rodriguez in the first inning, gunning down Titus Dumitru at third base to erase an early threat.

Dean picked off Jace Grady in the second and the Drive turned two double plays to back their pitchers.

Maier took the loss for Rome, allowing two runs on three hits over three innings. Griswold gave up three runs in 2.2 innings of relief, including the pivotal long ball to Encarnacion.

Riemer finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double. Anderson and Zanetello each added a hit and a run scored in the win.

The Drive improved to 4-1 in the six-game homestand with the victory and will look to finish off the series in dominant fashion in Sunday's finale at Fluor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.







