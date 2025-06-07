Renegades Fall in 10

June 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Aberdeen, Md. - The Hudson Valley Renegades came up short in ten innings on Saturday night, falling to the Aberdeen IronBirds 3-2 at Ripken Stadium.

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz was stellar on Saturday, becoming the second consecutive Renegades starter to go seven scoreless innings. He allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out nine in those seven frames, a career-high. The right-hander has punched out 19 batters across his last two outings.

In the third, Hudson Valley took a 1-0 lead. Luis Durango reached on a fielder's choice and stole second. Dillon Lewis drove in Durango with an RBI double.

That 1-0 lead held until the bottom of the eighth, when the IronBirds tied it up against Major League rehabber Jake Cousins. Angel Tejada reached on a bunt single, and advanced to second on a throwing error by Parks Harber on the play. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Ryan Stafford and scored on a wild pitch with Griff O'Ferrall at the plate.

The game went to extra innings tied 1-1. Hudson Valley took the lead in the top half of the inning, as Harber singled to drive in the automatic runner Lewis.

However, Aberdeen scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th to win it 3-2. A sacrifice bunt by Anderson De Los Santos advanced Carter Young to third. Jake Cunningham was then hit by a pitch to put runners at first and third. Austin Overn was intentionally walked to load the bases, and O'Ferrall was hit by a pitch to force in Young from third. A wild pitch by Matt Keating with Vance Honeycutt at the plate allowed Cunningham to score the winning run.

Hudson Valley will look for a series victory on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to stream the game live, visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

LHP Griffin Herring (0-0, 1.50) gets the start for Hudson Valley, while RHP Eccel Correa (0-1, 2.70) takes the mound for Aberdeen.

The Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park on June 10 for a six-game series with the Greenville Drive. An exciting list of promotions includes the Rise of the Cider Donuts on June 12, Renegades Dating Show on June 14, and the first appearance of the Hudson Valley Retrievers on June 15. Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

