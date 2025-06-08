Drive Take Series Finale 7-2

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Franklin Arias homered and drove in two runs while Eduardo Rivera struck out eight over 5 2/3 strong innings as the Greenville Drive rolled past the Rome Emperors 7-2 on Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field, taking the six-game series five games to one.

A four-run third inning and a three-run sixth provided more than enough offense for the Drive (30-27), who capped off a dominant week and climbed three games over .500. Rome (27-30) was held to just one hit in seven at-bats with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.

Rivera (3-1) turned in another sharp outing, scattering six hits and allowing just one run - a solo homer by E.J. Exposito in the sixth - while striking out eight and walking one. Erik Rivera and Darvin Garcia combined for 3 1/3 innings of relief to close out the win.

Arias finished 2-for-5 and launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, part of a three-hit inning that helped Greenville pull away. Yophery Rodriguez added two hits, including a double and a stolen base, while Freili Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

The Drive broke open a scoreless tie in the third after Rodriguez and Nelly Taylor reached base to set the table. Antonio Anderson singled, and Nazzan Zanetello followed with an RBI knock to left that plated two. A throwing error by Rome left fielder Jace Grady allowed a third run to score, and Brooks Brannon added a fourth on a fielder's choice that was mishandled by shortstop Lizandro Espinoza.

Rome starter Cedric De Grandpre (1-1) took the loss, charged with four runs - three earned - over three innings. He struggled with command, walking three and allowing four hits in his 69-pitch outing.

After Exposito's solo shot in the sixth, Greenville responded quickly. Brannon led off the home half with a single, and Encarnacion followed with a double to left. Justin Riemer's sacrifice fly brought home Brannon before Arias connected on a two-run blast down the right-field line off Rome reliever Samuel Strickland to make it 7-1.

Exposito, the lone bright spot offensively for Rome, went 3-for-4 and accounted for both runs - adding an RBI single in the eighth. But the rest of the Emperors lineup struggled to solve Greenville's pitching, striking out 12 times.

The Drive out-hit Rome 10-7 and took advantage of three defensive errors by the Emperors, two of which led directly to early runs. Greenville finished the series having outscored Rome 33-14 over the six-game stretch.

The Drive return to action Tuesday as they hit the road to face the Hudson Valley Renegades for a six-game series.







