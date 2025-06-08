Renegades Fall despite Herring's Strong Start

June 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Aberdeen, Md. - The Hudson Valley Renegades lost 4-1 to the Aberdeen IronBirds on Sunday at Ripken Stadium, settling for a series split.

Griffin Herring continued his stellar season on Sunday. He threw six innings of one-run ball, his second straight quality start in High-A and sixth overall this season. The left-hander has been charged with just two runs in his first 12 innings with Hudson Valley. Across his first ten outings of 2025, Herring is still yet to allow more than two runs in a start.

Aberdeen took a 1-0 lead in the second against Herring. Jake Cunningham tripled and Carter Young singled him home in the next at-bat.

The Renegades tied the game in the seventh off IronBirds reliever Kyle Virbitsky. A Coby Morales single was followed by consecutive walks to Parks Harber and Omar Martinez, loading the bases. Two batters later, Brenny Escanio drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Morales from third.

Aberdeen regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth with three runs. Griff O'Ferrall hit a solo home run off Hayden Merda to make it 2-1. Vance Honeycutt was then hit by a pitch and Austin Overn singled to put runners at first and second. A two-run double by Cunningham drove in Honeycutt and Overn, extending the IronBirds lead to 4-1.

Zane Barnhart got the final three outs for the save in the ninth, finishing off a 4-1 victory for Aberdeen.

After an off day on Monday, the Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park for a six-game series with the Greenville Drive on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to stream the game live, visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Renegades Record:

34-22







