Winston-Salem Dashes Away with Series Split

June 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - After winning the series' first three games, Asheville gave up its third loss in a row to close the series on Sunday against the Winston-Salem Dash in a 10-6 finish at McCormick Field.

Each time the Tourists (25-32) pulled their way back into the ballgame, the Dash (21-36) immediately had an answer.

In the sixth, Asheville scored three to level the run totals. Winston-Salem answered with one run in each of the next two innings. During a dramatic ninth frame, Chase Jaworsky and Will Bush homered to tie the game at five.

Entering the 10th inning, the fifth extra innings game this year for Asheville, Railin Perez (L, 4-1) surrendered five runs on three walks and one hit, and the doors were blown open.

Off tomorrow, the Tourists have a long bus ride to New York. The club is on the road for the next two weeks, beginning with the Cyclones and followed by the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The first pitch against Brooklyn on Tuesday is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.







