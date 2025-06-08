Grasshoppers Fell to Spartanburgers, 7-4, Following Lengthy Rain Delay on Saturday Night

(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - After a two-hour rain delay, the Greensboro Grasshoppers were defeated by the Hub City Spartanburgers, 7-4, on Saturday, June 7. With the win, the Spartanburgers improved to 30-26 on the season while the Grasshoppers dropped to 36-19. Hub City outhit Greensboro 7-5 and committed one error in the contest.

Infielder Omar Alfonzo paced the Grasshoppers' offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and one run scored. P.J. Hilson, Shalin Polanco, and Geovanny Planchart also contributed hits for Greensboro.

For the Spartanburgers, infielder Luis Marquez led the charge, finishing 2-for-4 with three RBI. He was followed by Casey Cook, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Keith Jones II, Gleider Figuereo, and Anthony Gutierrez also added base hits for Hub City.

Right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed took the mound for Greensboro, allowing two hits, two earned runs, and three walks while striking out two across 3.1 innings of work. Reed took the loss and now holds a 0-1 record on the season.

D.J. McCarty got the start for Hub City, tossing four innings with four strikeouts while allowing two hits, one earned run, and four walks. Eric Loomis earned the win in relief, improving to 1-0 on the season.

