'Burgers Drop Series Finale in Greensboro

June 8, 2025

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Early offense came in droves on a sunny Sunday at First National Bank Field as the Greensboro Grasshoppers (37-18) out-blasted the Hub City Spartanburgers (30-27) by a 9-4 final to even the series at three games apiece.

Five home runs, two of which were hit by Spartanburgers, electrified the crowd early on. The first big swing came against 'Burgers' starter Jose Gonzalez (L, 1-5) in the bottom of the first when Javier Rivas smacked a two-run homer. Anthony Gutierrez and Keith Jones II went yard for Hub City, but the Grasshoppers pounded two more off the Spartanburgers righty.

Gonzalez allowed six total runs, five of which were earned, through 3 1/3 innings. The Spartanburgers tagged Greensboro right-hander Hung-Leng Chang for four runs through four innings. Luis Marquez got the 'Burgers on the board in the second with an RBI double. Marquez finished the week with six hits and four RBIs through three games. Gutierrez cleared the fences in the third with his second homer of the season, and Jones belted longball number seven to bring home both himself and Marquez in the top of the fourth.

The Jones home run tied the game at 4-4 after the top of the fourth, but Greensboro put a crooked number on the board in the bottom half to take the lead for good. The Grasshoppers' third homer of the game barely snuck over the left-center field wall. Reliever Adonis Villavicencio allowed another run on two singles and a ground ball.

Both bullpens quieted the opposing offenses after the fourth. Grasshoppers' reliever J.P. Massey (W, 3-0) tossed two scoreless innings while Josh Mollerus and Victor Simeon put three zeros on the scoreboard for Hub City. Greensboro scored two in the eighth against Anthony Susac.

Up next for the Spartanburgers is a six-game set at Fifth Third Park against the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, the Wilmington Blue Rocks. First pitch of the opener Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







