Grasshoppers Earn 9-4 Win over Spartanburgers to Split Series

June 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers pitcher Landon Tomkins

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Hub City Spartanburgers, 9-4, on Sunday afternoon to secure a series split at First National Bank Field. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 37-19 on the season, while the Spartanburgers fell to 30-27. Both teams recorded 10 hits, while Hub City committed three errors compared to Greensboro's two.

Infielder Keiner Delgado paced the Hoppers' offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI, and two runs scored. The entire Greensboro lineup contributed offensively, highlighted by home runs from Javier Rivas, Omar Alfonzo, and Justin Miknis.

For the Spartanburgers, infielder Luis Marquez led the charge at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI, and one run scored. Outfielder Keith Jones II followed with a strong performance, finishing 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBIs, and a run scored. Additional hits for Hub City came from Anthony Gutierrez and Quincy Scott.

Right-handed pitcher Hung-Leng Chang got the start for Greensboro, working 4.0 innings and allowing six hits, four runs (three earned), and one walk while striking out two. J.P. Massey earned the win in relief, improving to 3-0 on the season.

For Hub City, right-hander Jose Gonzalez took the loss, falling to 1-5. He tossed 3.1 innings, giving up five hits, six runs (five earned), and one walk while striking out seven.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at home on Tuesday, June 24 against the Winston Salem Dash at 6:30PM for Two Dog Tuesday. To purchase tickets to a Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

