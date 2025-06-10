Extra-Innings Pitchers Duel Goes Wilmington's Way

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The first game of the series between Hub City and Wilmington featured plenty of zeros. In a contest devoid of offense until extras, the Blue Rocks (25-33) beat the Spartanburgers (30-28) by a 2-1 final score in 11 innings. Both teams were scoreless until the final frame.

Hub City starter Leandro Lopez was strong through 5 2/3 innings, racking up seven strikeouts and keeping Wilmington from reaching third base. The Dominican righty allowed three hits and four walks. Lopez retired seven straight batters from the third through fifth. His opposite, left-hander Jackson Kent, was even better, spinning six scoreless innings and only throwing 71 pitches.

The Spartanburgers used relievers Seth Clark and Mailon Felix to bridge the gap from Lopez to extras. Clark struck out three of the four batters he faced. Felix dodged a pair of hits in the final two frames of regulation. It was a one-man show out of the bullpen for Wilmington. Erik Tolman set down all nine batters he faced in relief of Kent.

Keith Jones II had the only hit of the first 10 innings for the Spartanburgers. In extras, Wilmington scored two runs in the top of the 11th against Wilian Bormie (L, 1-5): automatic runner Gavin Dugas touched the plate on Sam Petersen's RBI double, and Petersen came home on a Caleb Lomavita knock.

Defensively, Quincy Scott showed off his arm in center field with two outfield assists, including one to end the top of the 11th. The Spartanburgers picked up a pair of hits from Gleider Figuereo and Quincy Scott in the bottom half. Figuereo drove in the automatic runner, Anthony Gutierrez. Wady Mendez ran for Figuereo and reached third with two outs on the Scott hit. Miguel Gomez (W, 1-0) struck out pinch-hitter Luis Marquez to strand the tying run at third.

Hub City and Wilmington match up for the second game of the series Wednesday. Spartanburgers RHP Aidan Curry (2-1, 5.28 ERA) will toss the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. ET. The Blue Rocks counter with Travis Sthele (3-2, 4.37 ERA).







