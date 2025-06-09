City of Spartanburg Partners with Hub City Spartanburgers to Host Red, White & Boom at Fifth Third Park

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The City of Spartanburg, in partnership with the Hub City Spartanburgers, is pleased to announce the 2025 Red, White & Boom Independence Day festival, to be held on Friday, July 4 at Fifth Third Park in Downtown Spartanburg.

"We're excited for this opportunity to partner with the Hub City Spartanburgers to enhance Red, White and Boom for our community," offered Deputy City Manager, Mitch Kennedy. "Bringing this event to the new Fifth Third Park will provide the perfect environment and atmosphere for Spartanburg's most beloved Independence Day celebration."

The Spartanburgers host the Winston-Salem Dash, High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, at 4:35 p.m., with gates opening an hour before first pitch. To enter the park before the game's conclusion, patrons must purchase a ticket. Fans who purchase a ticket to the baseball game will have early access to the field after the game's conclusion to relax and find their spot for Red, White & Boom's signature "fireworks finale" at 9:15 p.m. Gates will re-open postgame for the public who did not attend the game to enter Fifth Third Park. The Spartanburgers will allow patrons to bring blankets to Fifth Third Park; chairs are not allowed. Space on the field is first come, first serve, with priority given to those who have purchased tickets to the Spartanburgers' game.

"We appreciate the City of Spartanburg's partnership, trusting the Spartanburgers and Fifth Third Park to host such an important event for the community," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Hub City Spartanburgers. "We look forward to welcoming the Upstate for an exciting fireworks display and showcasing the dynamic entertainment that Fifth Third Park has to offer."

This exciting new partnership brings Spartanburg's premier Independence Day festival into the downtown core for the first time in its history, enabling attendees to enjoy the incredible facilities at Fifth Third Park while continuing the decades-long tradition of patriotic family fun Red, White & Boom has provided to the Spartanburg community.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Spartanburgers' July Fourth contest against the Dash at HubCitySpartanburgers.com, by calling 864-594-0701 or by visiting the Fifth Third Park Box Office at 158 Pollard Street in downtown Spartanburg.







