Claws Pull Clear to Win 7-3, Fourth Straight Win

June 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Dylan Campbell gave the BlueClaws the lead with a two run double in the seventh and Jersey Shore went on to a 7-3 win over Aberdeen on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws have won four in a row for the first time this season, and improved to 22-35 on the year while Aberdeen fell to 22-36 on the season.

Jersey Shore took the lead in the bottom of the seventh on a two run double up the left-centerfield alley by Dylan Campbell. He brought home Eduardo Lopez and Zach Arnold to put Jersey Shore in front for the first time in the game.

The BlueClaws added two runs in the eighth on a two run single by Elio Prado and a third on an RBI single by Pierce Bennett, and a hit by pitch to Luis Caicuto.

Jake Eddington (1-1), who gave up just one hit over 2.1 innings, earned the win in relief. Jersey Shore starter Estibenzon Jimenez went 5.1 inning sand allowed just one unearned run on four hits.

Aberdeen got an unearned run in the first inning off Jimenez as Aron Estrada singled home Griff O'Ferrall who had reached on an error. The BlueClaws tied the game in the fourth on an infield single from Bryan Rincon.

Campbell had two hits, both doubles. Elio Prado and Pierce Bennett also had two hits for Jersey Shore. Ryan Stafford and Aron Estrada had two each for Aberdeen.

The IronBirds scored three in the ninth off Jaydenn Estanista, including a home run by Aneudis Mordan.

IronBirds reliever Juan Rojas (1-5) took the loss, allowing three runs in four innings.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Alex McFarlane starts for Jersey Shore.







