Tourists Open with Series Loss to Brooklyn

June 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Waiting to score until the seventh inning, the Asheville Tourists fell 8-2 to the Brooklyn Cyclones Tuesday night at Maimonides Park.

The Tourists (25-33) have lost four games in a row. Dictating the game early, the Cyclones' (40-18) pitching dominated as their offense garnered a 7-0 lead heading into the late stages.

Juan Bello (L, 2-4) struggled out of the gate, allowing two runs in the first inning, but settled down quickly. He finished his day surrendering three across in five frames of action.

Offensively, Will Bush doubled and scored in the seventh, and Walker Janek touched the plate after walking earlier in the eighth.

Looking to even the series tomorrow, the club will be back in action on the road for Game 2 with a 6:40 p.m. ET first pitch.







