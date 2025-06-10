Hot Rods Game Notes

June 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







On to the Next One.... The Hot Rods experienced a rough ending to their series with the BlueClaws, dropping the final three games, including Sunday's 12-10 loss in extra-innings. Jersey Shore jumped ahead 10-3 after five innings, but Bowling Green came storming back. The offense plated seven unanswered runs to tie the game and force extras. The Hot Rods were down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth, and a dropped third strike and wild pitch helped score the tying run. The BlueClaws took control in extras, plating two runs, leading to the 12-10 loss.

Santana's Surge... Adrian Santana has elevated his offensive production over his past 10 games with Bowling Green. During this stretch, he is hitting .300 (12-for-40) with two doubles and four RBIs. He was solid against Jersey Shore in the last series, recording hits in four of the five games he played. Overall in the series, he went 7-for-22 (.318), including a four-hit performance on June 4. This was just the second Hot Rods hitter to record four hits in a game this season with Noah Myers being the only other player to do so.

South Division Shenanigans.... Heading into the final nine games of the first half, the race for the playoff spot in the South Division is heating up. Bowling Green currently holds a 0.5 game lead over Hub City and Greenville. The Drive have made the strongest surge over the past 10 games, going 8-2 over that time. Bowling Green and Hub City are both 5-5 during this span. Greenville starts a series with Hudson Valley in New York this week, while the Spartanburgers take on the Blue Rocks at home. Hub City will spend the final three games of the first half at Bowling Green Ballpark against the Hot Rods.

Johnson's Jam.... Arguably the strongest stretch of the season for Marcus Johnson has come over his previous two starts. On the road in Greensboro, he spun 5.0 innings, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out three. He was heading into the sixth inning during that start when rain forced the game into a suspension when he was at just 47 pitches. His last start at home was just as strong, finishing 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on six hits while fanning six. He is slated to begin and end the series against Winston-Salem this week.







