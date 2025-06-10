Manaea Mows Down Asheville Bats; Baro & Benge Barrel up 3 Hits Each in Brooklyn's 14th Straight Home Win

June 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind 2.2 innings of scoreless work from big league rehabbing LHP Sean Manaea, the Cyclones snagged their 14th consecutive home victory on Tuesday night with an 8-2 win over Asheville. The win shrinks Brookyn's magic number to clinch the North Division to seven with eight games remaining in the first half. Manaea gave up only two hits, while striking out four and walking only one.

2B Boston Baro notched a three-hit day while driving in a pair. RF Carson Benge also logged three hits and collected three RBI. LHP Jonathan Santucci continued his outstanding stretch, giving Brooklyn 4.1 innings of relief work, allowing only one earned run. The 2024 2nd rounder picked up his fourth win of the year, struck out four and walked three.

Brooklyn wasted no time to get the scoring underway. After a couple of base hits and a balk put two in scoring position with only one out, RF Carson Benge continued his torrid campaign with a two run single to give Brooklyn the lead. After SS Jesus Baez drew a walk, RHP Juan Bello worked out of the jam, retiring the next two to get out of the frame with only two runs allowed.

The 'Clones picked up the scoring two frames later in the third. After Benge led off the frame with a double, LF Eli Serrano III, playing in his first home game since May 17, drove Benge home with an RBI base knock. Similarly to the first inning though, Bello would work his way out of the frame with no further damage permitted.

The Cyclones had their best offensive frame in the home half of the sixth that saw them send eight men to the plate. After a couple of singles and a walk to start the frame, 2B Boston Baro came through with a two-run single to make it a 5-0 lead in favor of the home squad. From there, CF A.J. Ewing logged an RBI fielder's choice to extend the lead to 6-0. The finishing blow of the frame came courtesy of an RBI double from 3B Jacob Reimer.

The Tourists spoiled the shutout in the 7th. With runners on first and second and two gone, a ground ball off the bat of 2B Tyler Whittaker forced Santucci to make a tough throw to first, which he committed a throwing error on, allowing 1B Will Bush to score from 2nd.

Asheville would tack on one more in the eighth, courtesy of an RBI groundout from CF Kenni Gomez. RHP Matt Allan came on to seal the deal - facing just one off the minimum in a scoreless top of the ninth.

Brooklyn and Asheville return to action on Wednesday night at Maimonides Park. RHP Noah Hall (3-5, 3.94) takes the ball for Brooklyn. He'll oppose RHP Jean Pinto (0-0, 0.00 ERA)







South Atlantic League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.