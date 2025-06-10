Renegades Game Notes

June 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (34-22) vs. Greenville Drive (30-27)

LHP Kyle Carr (0-4, 3.77 ERA) vs. LHP Jovani Morán (MiLB Rehab)

| Game 57 | Home Game 27 | Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme Game: Everybody's Birthday!

Day of Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by CDPHP

RECENT STRUGGLES: After a 4-1 loss on Sunday, the Renegades settled for a split on the road with the Aberdeen IronBirds. Hudson Valley has not won a series since May 6-10 vs Wilmington, after winning four of the first five in 2025. Since then, they have split three series and lost one. The Renegades are now 34-22 (.607) in 2025.

FINAL STRETCH: While they would be leading the SAL South division by four games, Hudson Valley is now 4.5 games back of Brooklyn with 10 games remaining left in the first half. The Renegades have the fourth-best record in High-A, but are currently sititng in third place within their division. With ten series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won five, split four, and lost one.

DEATH VALLEY LEFTY: Griffin Herring continued his strong start to his High-A career on Sunday, allowing just one run in six innings while inducing three double plays. The Yankees No. 25 prospect picked his sixth quality start of the season, and his second straight with Hudson Valley. He has allowed just two runs across his first 12 innings in High-A A 2024 6th round out of LSU, Herring has not allowed more than two runs in his first 10 outings of 2025. He has a 1.27 ERA this season across 56.2 innings.

RIVALS RARELY SEEN: Hudson Valley begins a six-game series with the Greenville Drive at Heritage Financial Park. The series marks the first time the Renegades have faced off against the Red Sox's High-A affiliate since September 2023. The two squads faced off in the South Atlantic League Championship Series that month, with the Drive taking home the crown. It marks the first six-game set between the two teams since April 2023, and the first at Heritage Financial Park since July 2022. The Drive features 10 of Boston's Top 30 prospects, including No. 3 prospect Franklin Arias.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz was outstanding on Saturday night, tossing seven scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and striking out nine. The seven innings were a career-high, and Rodriguez-Cruz became the second consecutive starter to go seven. The right-hander has struck out 19 combined batters in his last two outings. Rodriguez-Cruz now has four starts of nine or more strikeouts in 2025. His 2.95 ERA ranks fifth in the South Atlantic League.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: Josh Grosz struggled early on Thursday, but settled in nicely to earn his fourth win of the season. He walked the first two batters he faced, but worked through five innings while allowing just two runs and striking out five. The right-hander has struck out at least five batters in eight of his nine starts this season. In his prior two starts, Grosz became the first Renegades starter to go seven innings in consecutive outings since Drew Thorpe did it in three straight starts in July 2023.

VANDY POWER: Bryce Cunningham made an impressive return from the injured list on Wednesday night, allowing just two hits and one walk in 4.2 scoreless innings. His ERA has dropped down to 1.93 in his pro debut season. The 2024 second-round pick has been charged with just four earned runs in his last 40.2 innings, good for a 0.89 ERA during that stretch.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to an incredible start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has hit safely in 24 of his first 31 High-A games, hitting .325 with three homers, 24 RBIs and an .877 OPS. On Saturday, Harber was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Harber now has 11 multi-hit games at the High-A level this year. Since being signed by the Yankees last summer, Harber has slashed .304/.399/.491 with a .890 OPS in 74 professional games in the Yankees organization.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. In 56 games, Hudson Valley starters have 339 punchouts in 291.2 innings, good for a 10.7 K/9 clip. Those 339 strikeouts are seven more than any other team in MiLB including AAA teams. The staff has also issued just 106 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.3.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 141-67. They outscored Aberdeen 10-0 in the middle innings on Thursday.

MONTHLY HONORS: It was announced on Thursday that Dillon Lewis was named the Florida State League Player of the Month for May. Called up to High-A on Tuesday, Lewis had a tremendous month for the Tarpons. He slashed .309/.381/.660 and led the league in runs (24), home runs (8), and RBIs (26), while being second in slugging percentage (.660) and OPS (1.041). On Thursday with the Renegades, Lewis went 2-for-5 with three runs scored, a triple, home run, and two RBIs. Lewis was a 13th round pick by the Yankees in 2024 out of Queens University, and listed as the Yankees No. 30 prospect by Baseball America.

WELCOME BACK: After a brief stint in Double-A Somerset earlier this month, Coby Morales has returned to the Renegades and immediately sparked their offense. He has now reached base safely in 30 of his last 33 High-A games, and is hitting .322 (29-for-90) with 16 RBIs and a .873 OPS over his last 21 contests. On Wednesday, Morales was 3-for-4 with a single, triple, and home run, falling just a double short of the cycle in an 8-1 victory. His 27 High-A RBIs rank third on the Renegades, behind Omar Martinez and Jackson Castillo.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.55 ERA through 56 games, the best mark in High-A and the third-best in MILB. The Renegades trail Erie (AA, DET), who leads the way with a 2.14 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .192 opposing average, while striking out 228 batters in 197.2 innings. In the last 10 games, the unit has thrown 34.2 innings and been charged with just seven earned runs, good for a 1.84 ERA. On Thursday, Tony Rossi, Bryce Warrecker, and Hayden Merda combined for four hitless innings to finish the game.

OLD FRIEND: In a spot start, Bailey Dees returned to pitch for the first time as a Renegade since 2023, and was outstanding on Friday. The right-hander threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out nine. The nine punchouts came just one short of matching his career-high. Dees retired 19 of the last 20 batters he faced, not allowing a hit after the first inning.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr put together arguably his best start as a pro on Tuesday. He earned his first career quality start, allowing just two hits and one run across six innings while striking out seven. The Yankees No. 18 prospect didn't allow a baserunner after the second, retiring 14 in a row to finish his outing. He also threw just 72 pitches to get 18 outs. After not reaching six innings once in his previous 31 career starts, Carr has now thrown at least six frames in consecutive starts. Last Tuesday, despite allowing four runs, the left-hander threw a career-high 6.2 innings while inducing seven groundball outs.

HIT PARADE: Hudson Valley had their second consecutive offensive outburst on Thursday with 11 runs on 13 hits in a win over the IronBirds. In their first 53 games, the Renegades have 17 games of 10 or more hits and 11 games of 12 or more hits. They had 12 total games of 12+ hits all last season. They have also scored double-digit runs in nine contests already this season, after doing so on just 11 occasions in 2024.

FAN FAVORITE: Jace Avina has been a key piece offensively for the Renegades all season. He was on base three times on Sunday. In Wednesday's contest, Avina was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles, a home run, and two RBIs. Through 40 games with Hudson Valley, Avina is slashing .289/.419/.474 with an .893 OPS and 21 RBIs. Despite missing time with injury, his 13 doubles are tied for the second-most in the South Atlantic League. His .419 on-base percentage ranks fifth in the SAL.







