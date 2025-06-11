Greenville Comes back to Top Renegades

June 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades squandered a late lead on Wednesday night as the Greenville Drive came from behind for a 6-4 win at Heritage Financial Park.

Josh Grosz continued the excellent stretch of Renegades starting pitching. The right-hander picked up his third quality start of the season, allowing just one hit and one run across 6.1 innings while striking out six. It marked the third time in the last four starts that Grosz has gone at least six frames.

Hudson Valley took a 3-0 lead in the first. A two-out double by Coby Morales was followed by an RBI double by Parks Harber to make it 1-0. Omar Martinez then ripped a two-run home run to right, his eighth long ball of the season and 21st as a member of the Renegades.

In the sixth Greenville notched their first hit and first run against Grosz. A pair of walks to Nelly Taylor and Antonio Anderson put runners at first and second. Brooks Brannon knocked in Taylor with an RBI single, cutting the Renegades lead to 3-1.

The Drive scored three runs in the eighth off Chris Kean to take a 4-3 lead. Singles by Taylor and Nazzan Zanetello put two runners on, and Yophery Rodriguez brought them home with a three-run home run.

In the ninth Greenville added two more runs to make it 6-3, as Anderson brought in Justin Reimer and Franklin Arias with a two-run single.

Hudson Valley got a run back in the ninth but came up short in the comeback effort. Alexander Vargas walked and later scored on an RBI single by Luis Durango. However, Isaac Stebens got the final two outs to finish off a 6-4 Greenville win and earn his fourth save of the season.

The Renegades look for their second victory of the series on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. The Renegades starter is to be determined, while RHP Josh Holobetz (2-1, 3.42) gets the start for the Drive.

Thursday's game is the Rise of the Cider Donuts. The Renegades will suit up as the Cider Donuts for the first time this season, as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Cider Donuts Replica jersey giveaway presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union. It is also Happy Hour Thursday, where Busch Light 12 oz. cans are $2 until last call, and Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts and Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager drafts are 50% off for two hours after gates open.

