Hot Rods Game Notes

There is Always Tomorrow.... Bowling Green struggled early in the 4-2 loss on Tuesday. A majority of the offensive action came in the first inning, with Winston-Salem capturing the lead. Sam Antonacci, Jeral Perez, and Braden Montgomery bashed consecutive homers to give the Dash a 3-0 lead. They added their fourth homer of the game in the top of the fifth inning, courtesy of Sammy Zavala. Bowling Green fought back, plating a run on a Jhon Diaz RBI single in the seventh, followed by a run-scoring error in the eighth. The comeback stopped there, ending in a 4-2 Hot Rods loss.

Down, But Not Out... After finding success in April, hitting .250 (21-for-84) with three doubles, two triples, seven RBIs, and eight steals, Adriana Santana slumped in May. He hit .200 (18-for-90), at one point bringing his season average down to .198 on May 15. Since then, over 19 games, Santana shown consistency. He is 23-for-76 (.303) with four doubles, one homer, and 10 RBIs. The 19-year-old is currently ranked as the Tampa Bay Rays No. 18 prospect, and much like the Hot Rods parent squad, he has focused on base stealing. He leads Bowling Green with 20 steals, eight of those coming during his resurgent stretch.

South Division Stalemate.... Bowling Green entered Tuesday's series opener with a 0.5 game lead in the South Division, but the loss did not affect their lead. Both Greenville and Hub City suffered series-opening losses as well, keeping the status quo. The Drive dropped a nail-biter to Hudson Valley, 2-1. In one of the wackier games of the season, Hub City and Wilmington entered extra innings scoreless. The Blue Rocks scored two runs in the top of the 11th, leading to a 2-1 win.

Edwards the Equalizer.... Garrett Edwards has been the most consistent piece of the starting rotation for Bowling Green this season. He finds himself sprinkled in amongst the league-leaders in various stats, including fourth in opponent batting average (.194), fourth in WHIP (1.04), and fifth in ERA (2.68). The success built up through the month of May for Edwards, posting a 2.55 ERA with a 2-1 record over five starts during the month. It was the best strikeout month of his short career, fanning 26 batters over 24.2 innings of work. The pleasant stretch has followed him into the month of June so far, hurling 6.0 innings of one-run baseball against Jersey Shore last Thursday.







