Haas Homers Twice, Hot Rods Throttle Dash 10-1

June 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Hunter Haas clobbered two home runs in his second multi-homer game of the year, while Garrett Edwards shined over 6.0 innings of one-run work, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (31-27) to a 10-1 drubbing of the Winston-Salem Dash (22-37) on Wednesday at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Bowling Green broke onto the scoreboard first in the top of the first inning against Winston-Salem starter Christian Oppor. Aidan Smith reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to second on an errant pickoff by Oppor. Emilien Pitre singled, scoring Smith, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods added to their lead in the top of the sixth inning against Dash reliever Vince Vannelle. Noah Myers and Ryan Cermak led off the inning with singles. Hunter Haas stepped in and slammed a three-run homer to left. Raudelis Martinez and Adrian Santana followed with a walks, and Pitre plated Martinez with a base hit, making it a 5-0 lead for Bowling Green.

Winston-Salem scored their lone run on a Weston Eberly solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, making it 5-1.

The offense kept on rolling for Bowling Green, scoring an additional three runs in the top of the seventh against Winston-Salem reliever Manuel Veloz. They used a bases-loaded walk from Santana, an RBI single from Smith, and a wild pitch to make it 8-1.

Bowling Green added the finishing touches in the top of the eighth on Haas' second long ball of the night, a two-run homer to make it 10-1. Drew Dowd and Alexander Alberto held the score the same the rest of the way, securing the 10-1 Hot Rods win.

Edwards (5-2) earned the win, hurling 6.0 innings, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out four. Oppor (0-3) received the loss, surrendering one unearned run on six hits, walking three and striking out three.

The Hot Rods and Dash play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch at Truist Stadium. Bowling Green sends out RHP Gary Gill Hill (2-4, 5.14) against Winston-Salem RHP Tanner McDougal (0-3, 3.46).

The Hot Rods and Dash play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch at Truist Stadium. Bowling Green sends out RHP Gary Gill Hill (2-4, 5.14) against Winston-Salem RHP Tanner McDougal (0-3, 3.46).







