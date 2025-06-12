Hot Rods Game Notes

June 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Back on Track.... Bowling Green snapped a four-game skid with a big, 10-1 win on Wednesday over Winston-Salem. Garrett Edwards shined, allowing just one run on two hits over 6.0 frames. His work gave the offense room to build up some support, including two homers from Hunter Haas. Emilien Pitre also had an impact, going 3-for-5 with two RBI singles. Overall, the Hot Rods collected a season-high 15 hits, passing their previous high of 14 back on April 8 at Bowling Green Ballpark against the Rome Emperors.

Haas' Homer Haul... In one of the weirdest baseball stats for the Hot Rods this year, Hunter Haas had his second multi-homer game of the year. Why is it weird you ask? Haas has a total of four home runs this season but has only gone deep in two different games. His first two homers of the year came on April 9 against the Rome Emperors. Last night held much of the same with another two long balls from Haas. He now has two of the Hot Rods four multi-homer performances this season, joining Jhon Diaz (May 29) and Mac Horvath (April 29).

May the Runs Be Ever in Your Favor.... Garrett Edwards has been one of the most consistent starters this year for Bowling Green, but that hasn't been the only positive to his starts. He is also receiving the most runs support on the team, by far. With a 10-run performance from his offense on Wednesday, Edwards is now averaging 6.5 runs of support per start. The next closest active starter is TJ Nichols, collecting 4.8 runs per game from the hitters. Edwards has also led Bowling Green to a 10-2 record during his outings, also leading Nichols, who is the next closest at 6-4.

This Time, Its Personal.... After chopping up South Atlantic League hitters in April with a 1.73 ERA over five starts, Winston-Salem is where things turned for Gary Gill Hill. He started the month of May on the bump at Truist Stadium, allowing six runs over 5.2 innings on Tuesday, May 6. He also pitched in the Sunday finale on May 11, surrendering three runs over 2.2 innings. He finished the month of May with a 9.25 and a 1-4 record. He started off June on a great note, holding Jersey Shore to two runs on three hits through 5.2 innings of work, striking out a season-high eight batters in the process. Gill Hill looks to get his revenge while helping the Hot Rods maintain the top spot in the South Division with the Greenville Drive trailing by a half game.







