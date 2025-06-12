Five-Run Seventh Inning Not Enough in Hot Rods 8-7 Loss

June 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Adrian Santana and Emilien Pitre both drove in two RBIs, while Gary Gill Hill tossed 5.0 innings and allowed only one run, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (31-28) fell short, 8-7 to the Winston-Salem Dash (223-37) on Thursday at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Hot Rods plated the first run of the game in the top of the third against Dash starter Tanner McDougal. With two outs, Santana and Aidan Smith singled, putting runners on the corners. Smith stole second, and Santana came home to score on a throwing error from Wilbur Sanchez, making it a 1-0 Hot Rods lead.

Winston-Salem responded in the bottom of the fourth against Gary Gill Hill. Jackson Appel led off with a walk and advanced to second on an Alec Makarewicz base hit. Matt Hogan singled to right, plating Appel, tying the game at 1-1.

Bowling Green regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning with McDougal still on the mound. Daniel Vellojin led off with a double, Blake Robertson walked, and Carlos Colmenarez singled to load the bases. Santana lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Vellojin, giving Bowling a 2-1 lead.

Five runs came in to score for Winston-Salem in the bottom of the sixth against Bowling Green reliever Chris Villaman. Jackson Appel collected an RBI single, Terrell Tatum had a three-RBI double, and Sam Antonacci brought in the last run with a base hit, making it a 6-2 lead for the Dash.

The Hot Rods responded with five runs of their own in the top of the seventh against Dash reliever Morris Austin. Santana, Smith, and Pitre strung together three consecutive RBI hits, and Cermak brought in the final run of the inning with a run-scoring fielder's choice, regaining the lead for Bowling Green, 7-6.

The Dash dominated the final two innings of the game, getting a game-tying long ball from Sammy Zavala in the eighth, and a walk-off homer from Braden Montgomery in the ninth, giving Winston-Salem an 8-7 win.

Dylan Cumming (1-0) picked up his first win of the season, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings with one walk and one strikeout. Gainey (0-3) was given the loss, allowing one run on one hit while recording one out in the ninth.

The Hot Rods and Dash will play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch at Truist Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP Hayden Snelsire (2-2, 2.81) to the mound against Winston-Salem LHP Lucas Gordon (1-6, 3.45).

