Claws Fall to Birds 4-1 on Thursday Snapping Five Game Win Streak
June 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Sebastian Gongora threw 5.1 scoreless innings and Aberdeen topped the BlueClaws 4-1 on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.
The loss ends the BlueClaws (23-36) five game win streak and gives Aberdeen (23-37) eight wins in 15 games against Jersey Shore this year.
Aberdeen took the lead in the second inning off Jersey Shore starter Reese Dutton. Cole Urman hit an RBI triple up the gap in right-centerfield to score Angel Tejada who had walked. The IronBirds added a run in the third on an RBI double from Vance Honeycutt.
Jersey Shore starter Reese Dutton gave up two runs in five innings and gave way to Drew Garrett in the sixth. Garrett walked the bases loaded and with two outs allowed a two run ground rule double to Aron Estrada to push the IronBirds lead to 4-0.
The score remained 4-0 into the bottom of the eighth when Alejandro Mendez came on for Aberdeen and walked the bases loaded. One run scored on a fielder's choice groundout by Pierce Bennett, but Elio Prado flew out to centerfield off Dominic Freeberger to end the threat.
IronBirds starter Sebastian Gongora gave up just one hit over 5.1 innings to earn his first professional victory.
Freeberger retired all four batters he faced and earned his second save.
The lone BlueClaws hit was a single by Dylan Campbell in the bottom of the third inning. Wesley Moore threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts and Cristhian Tortosa threw two scoreless innings in relief for Jersey Shore.
The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore and fireworks follow the game.
South Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2025
- Drive Take Sole Possession of First Place with 3-2 Win at Renegades - Greenville Drive
- Claws Fall to Birds 4-1 on Thursday Snapping Five Game Win Streak - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Baez and Serrano Play Long Ball as Brooklyn's Home Winning Streak Halted at 15 in 7-2 Loss to Asheville - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Greenville Holds off Renegades - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Five-Run Seventh Inning Not Enough in Hot Rods 8-7 Loss - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Guillemette Powers T's Back to Win Column - Asheville Tourists
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades/Cider Donuts Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Drive Rally Late to Stun Renegades 6-4 Behind Rodriguez Blast, Anderson's Clutch Hit - Greenville Drive
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- Claws Fall to Birds 4-1 on Thursday Snapping Five Game Win Streak
- Campbell Shines Again as Claws Win 5th Straight
- Claws Pull Clear to Win 7-3, Fourth Straight Win
- DeMartini Homers Twice, Ware Delivers Winner in 10th on Sunday
- BlueClaws Sweep Saturday Pair at Bowling Green