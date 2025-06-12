Claws Fall to Birds 4-1 on Thursday Snapping Five Game Win Streak

June 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Sebastian Gongora threw 5.1 scoreless innings and Aberdeen topped the BlueClaws 4-1 on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The loss ends the BlueClaws (23-36) five game win streak and gives Aberdeen (23-37) eight wins in 15 games against Jersey Shore this year.

Aberdeen took the lead in the second inning off Jersey Shore starter Reese Dutton. Cole Urman hit an RBI triple up the gap in right-centerfield to score Angel Tejada who had walked. The IronBirds added a run in the third on an RBI double from Vance Honeycutt.

Jersey Shore starter Reese Dutton gave up two runs in five innings and gave way to Drew Garrett in the sixth. Garrett walked the bases loaded and with two outs allowed a two run ground rule double to Aron Estrada to push the IronBirds lead to 4-0.

The score remained 4-0 into the bottom of the eighth when Alejandro Mendez came on for Aberdeen and walked the bases loaded. One run scored on a fielder's choice groundout by Pierce Bennett, but Elio Prado flew out to centerfield off Dominic Freeberger to end the threat.

IronBirds starter Sebastian Gongora gave up just one hit over 5.1 innings to earn his first professional victory.

Freeberger retired all four batters he faced and earned his second save.

The lone BlueClaws hit was a single by Dylan Campbell in the bottom of the third inning. Wesley Moore threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts and Cristhian Tortosa threw two scoreless innings in relief for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore and fireworks follow the game.







