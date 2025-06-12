Oat Milkers' Comeback Falls Short After Sixth Inning Struggles

June 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After a tumultuous sixth inning, the Spartanburgers, playing as the Malmo Oat Milkers, launched a slow but sure comeback against the Blue Rocks. Hub City (30-30) left the tying run at third base and the winning run on second in the bottom of the ninth in a 6-5 loss to Wilmington (27-33).

The beginning of a game felt like a pitcher's duel. Both starters, Hub City's Kolton Curtis and Wilmington's Travis Sykora, were lights out through five innings.

Curtis tossed the first pitch of the game a little late after a 45-minute delay due to rain. He then worked around baserunners in the first three innings of the game. The righty starter stranded three runners in that stretch to keep Wilmington quiet out of the gates.

Sykora matched Curtis, striking out five of the first six batters to the plate. Julian Brock knocked the only two hits against Sykora. The top prospect in the Nationals organization struck out 10 batters across five scoreless innings.

In the sixth, Hub City sent its starter back to the mound with zeros on the scoreboard. After a walk to Sam Petersen to begin the inning, Curtis bounced a breaking ball inside to Marcus Brown. Petersen took off for second and Brock threw him out. After the out was signaled by the field umpire, the home plate umpire then signaled a hit by pitch to erase the out. A batter later, Brandon Bossiere doubled both runners home. Hub City manager Chad Comer was ejected immediately following. Three hits, two walks and a new pitcher later, the Spartanburgers left the field down 5-0.

Hub City managed to cut into the lead, inning by inning. In the bottom of the sixth, Theo Hardy led off with a walk and came around to score thanks to Gleider Figuereo's RBI single. Trailing by four in the seventh, Quincy Scott singled with two outs. Scott was replaced by Wady Mendez to run the bases, then Casey Cook singled Mendez in.

Hub City development coach Jay Sullenger was ejected prior to the bottom of the eighth; the 'Burgers then plated another on a Yeison Morrobel RBI double, which scored Anthony Gutierrez. Heading to the ninth, Wilmington led 5-3.

Josh Trentadue had supported the offense with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, but Petersen got to him in the ninth. The Blue Rocks' leadoff man smoked the third pitch over the right field wall for his first High-A homer.

Once again down three, Hub City made one final push in the bottom of the ninth. Mendez and Hardy walked, Arturo Disla was hit by a pitch, and with two outs, Keith Jones II split the left-center field gap with a double to score two. The Spartanburgers couldn't score the potential tying run, leaving pinch runner Esteban Mejia 90 feet away from the dish.

Friday, Hub City and Wilmington meet at 7:05 p.m. ET. RHP David Davalillo (4-0, 1.09 ERA) is on the mound for the 'Burgers, while rehabbing RHP Andry Lara starts for the Blue Rocks.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.