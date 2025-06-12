Kroeger K's a Career-High 11 'Hoppers in Emperors Seventh Straight Loss
June 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Rome Emperors News Release
ROME, Ga - Nine of Greensboro's ten hits came with two outs on Thursday night, and Kroeger's stellar High-A debut unfortunately came with a loss attached.
Rome's pitching staff continues to shine, and Kroeger's performance only added to that reputation. He went 5.2 innings, striking out 11 batters-setting a new single-game, season-high for an Emperor. The only blemishes on Kroeger's outing came from a two-run home run by Will Taylor in the top of the third and an Esmerlyn Valdez double that scored Taylor in the fifth.
After Kroeger's outing, Rome turned to right-hander Samuel Strickland to keep the Hoppers' offense in check. Strickland delivered a solid performance, going 3.0 innings, allowing just one run while striking out three. With two outs in the top of the ninth, he was replaced by sidewinder Rob Griswold, who came in and retired the final batter to end the inning.
Offensively, Rome struggled to get anything going against the Hoppers' pitching, managing just two hits; Jace Grady's infield single in the third and Harry Owen's double in the eighth.
In the end, it was the Grasshoppers' night, claiming a 4-0 victory. Rome will look to snap its losing streak tomorrow night with right-hander Garrett Baumann set to take the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM.
Images from this story
|
Rome Emperors pitcher Jacob Kroeger
