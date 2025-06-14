Shine Barons Win on Balk, Top Birds 5-4 on Saturday

June 14, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws, playing as the Shine Barons for one night only, topped Aberdeen 5-4, scoring the winning run on a balk in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The win gives Jersey Shore (24-37) three wins in the first five games of the series with Aberdeen (24-38).

Jersey Shor loaded the bases with one out when Caleb Ricketts lined to short. Kehden Hettiger came up and Luis De Leon balked, allowing Zach Arnold to score the winning run.

Saul Teran threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his second save of the series and with the BlueClaws. Jake Eddington allowed three runs in three innings and earned the win.

Aberdeen opened the scoring in the second, when Jake Cunningham scored on a balk.

The BlueClaws responded with two runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead. The first scored on a Caleb Ricketts SAC fly and Kehden Hettiger singled home the second to give Jersey Shore a 2-1 lead.

Aberdeen took the lead in the sixth on a two run double by Ryan Stafford off Jake Eddington. Their lead did not last long as the BlueClaws got two in the sixth to briefly take the lead themselves, one on a SAC fly from Dylan Campbell and one on an RBI single from Caleb Ricketts.

The IronBirds then re-tied the game in the seventh on an RBI triple by Aron Estrada.

Dylan Campbell had two hits for the BlueClaws, and made a great sliding stop at second base to end the game. He extended his hitting streak to seven games. Ricketts and Arnold each had two hits as well.

BlueClaws starter Casey Steward gave up one run in five innings and did not factor in the decision.

The teams finish their series on Father's Day, Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Braydon Tucker starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.