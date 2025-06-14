Greenville Falls Short, 1-0, Despite Dominant Outing From Rivera

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - A first-inning run was all the Hudson Valley Renegades needed as they shut out the Greenville Drive 1-0 Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park, in a tightly contested pitcher's duel that featured just seven total hits.

Greenville starter Jovani Moran (0-2) struggled out of the gate, hitting two batters and walking another before issuing a bases-loaded walk to Jose Colmenares that brought home the game's only run. Despite the rough opening frame, the Drive bullpen picked him up, with right-hander Eduardo Rivera tossing 6.2 dominant innings of one-hit, scoreless baseball to keep Greenville in the game.

Renegades starter Griffin Herring (1-0) was just as brilliant, tossing 6.2 shutout innings while striking out eight and allowing only four hits to earn his first win of the season. Tony Rossi recorded the final three outs in the ninth to lock down his second save.

Greenville (32-30) managed five hits, including a pair from catcher Johanfran Garcia and two more from designated hitter Brooks Brannon. But the Drive went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners on base-twice putting the tying run at second in the late innings.

In the top of the ninth, Greenville threatened when Nazzan Zanetello walked and advanced to second on an Antonio Anderson single. But the Renegades (37-24) escaped again, as Yophery Rodriguez popped out on the infield, Brannon struck out, and Freili Encarnacion grounded into a game-ending fielder's choice.

Rivera's outing was a highlight in the loss. The left-hander struck out seven and walked two while facing just 22 batters. Cooper Adams worked the final out of the eighth after Rivera allowed a single to Dillon Lewis, who later stole second.

Moran was tagged with the loss after allowing one hit, two walks, and the decisive run in just one inning of work. He also recorded a pitch-clock violation and hit two batters.

The Drive will look to bounce back in the series finale Sunday, aiming to split the six-game set with the first-half finish line quickly approaching. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. at Heritage Financial Park.







