Cyclones Collect 7th Shutout of Season Behind 5.0 Perfect Frames from Brendan Girton

June 14, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind 5.0 perfect innings from RHP Brendan Girton, the Cyclones picked up their 7th shutout victory of the season on Saturday night: a 1-0 takedown of the Asheville Tourists.

Girton, RHP Joel Diaz and RHP Raimon Gomez combined on a four-hit shutout. Brooklyn did not walk a batter all night, and faced just four off the minimum for the full nine innings. It's Brooklyn's first shutout victory since June 5th, in a 1-0 win over Wilmington.

Girton lowered his ERA on the campaign to 2.91, and continued his stellar run of play at Maimonides Park. Over his last 14.2 innings of work in front of the home crowd, the University of Oklahoma product has only surrendered one earned run.

The two teams traded zeroes through the first five frames. RHP Anderson Brito held Brooklyn batters at bay all night, hurling 4.1 frames of scoreless, two-hit ball.

After DH A.J. Ewing drew a leadoff walk in the sixth, he proceeded to steal second base with nobody out. After SS Jesus Baez struck out, Ewing advanced to third on a balk. From there, RF Carson Benge laced an RBI single into left field to plate the game's first (and only) run.

3B Jacob Reimer hit into an inning ending double play immediately thereafter.

Asheville was threatening to pull even in the final frame. With Gomez on for the save opportunity, the flamethrower induced a couple of groundouts to begin the frame. Then, 2B Alejandro Nunez notched a base hit to bring the go-ahead run to the plate.

Gomez then plunked 1B Garret Guillemette with a 103 MPH fastball. After a brief injury delay, Guillemette remained in the game as Asheville has two on with two away. Gomez then struck out CF Lucas Spence to seal the deal for Brooklyn.

The Cyclones magic number shrinks to four with the victory. Should Greensboro drop its contest tonight in Rome, the magic number would drop to three with four games remaining in the season's first half.

Brooklyn and Asheville return to action on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park. RHP Sean Manaea is set to make his 3rd big league rehab start with the Cyclones. Asheville is projected to counter with RHP Jose Guedez (3-4, 5.58 ERA). First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m.







