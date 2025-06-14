Hot Rods Game Notes

Pitre's Prime Production.... Emilien Pitre has put together a solid case for South Atlantic League Player of the Week. This week in Winston-Salem, he has been the driving force of the offense, going 11-for-18 (.611) over four games. In four games against the Dash, Pitre has racked up eight RBI, two walks, and has yet to strike out at Truist Stadium. These four games alone have raised Pitre's batting average from .224 to .256, catapulting him into second place amongst Hot Rods hitters with 31 RBIs, trailing only Mac Horvath (37).

Yo, Adrian!... Adrian Santana has reached base in 16 consecutive games. The streak started on May 24, going 24-for-66 (.364), with four doubles, 10 RBI, and eight walks compared to just seven strikeouts. This is the second-longest streak this year for a Hot Rods hitter, trailing only Emilien Pitre, who reached base in 32 consecutive games from April 11 to May 21.

Another Streak?.... Aidan Smith holds the longest active hit-streak for Bowling Green right now, finding hits in his last six games. During this stretch, Smith is 9-for-25 (.360) with one homer, one double, four RBIs, and five walks. He has raised his average over this time from .228 to .246. His .246 average is fourth amongst active Hot Rods hitters, trailing Noah Myers (.290), Emilien Pitre (.256), and Adrian Santana (.255).

Slingshot, Engaged.... Bowling Green has had a back-and-forth series in Winston-Salem that has resulted in lead changes in the SAL South Division. The Hot Rods entered the week leading Hub City and Greenville by half a game. With an 8-1 win last night, they regained the lead from Greenville as Hudson Valley downed the Drive 1-0. Hub City has gone in the opposite direction, losing four consecutive games to the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Bowling Green has a 0.5 game lead with five games left to play in the first half with Hub City coming to Bowling Green Ballpark for a series next week. The Greenville Drive return home to Fluor Field to take on the Greensboro Grasshoppers in their next series.

Nichol(s) and Dime.... TJ Nichols will get the nod for another start on Saturday. The righty has been a solid option in the Bowling Green rotation, logging a 5-2 record with a 3.86 over 51.1 innings this season. He is looking to bounce back from a tough start on Sunday against Jersey Shore, allowing four runs on five hits over 4.1 innings. He started both the Tuesday and Sunday matchup, with his biggest downfall being the five homers he allowed over 9.1 total innings against the BlueClaws.







