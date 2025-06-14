Wilmington Wins Another One-Run Contest Saturday

June 14, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Most of the contests between Wilmington and Hub City this week have been decided by slim margins. Saturday was no different as the Blue Rocks (29-33) beat the Spartanburgers (30-32) by one run, 3-2, for the fourth time this week. Hub City went two-for-nine with runners in scoring position and left the bases loaded in the eighth.

Both starters walked the first two batters they faced, but early traffic caused no harm on the scoreboard for either arm in the first. It appeared as if Hub City starter D.J. McCarty found his groove in the second inning. After two straight strikeouts, Jackson Ross reached on a throwing error from Theo Hardy. Caleb Farmer then clubbed a hanging slider over the wall in left for an early 2-0 Blue Rocks lead.

The 'Burgers battled back in the bottom half. A walk and two singles loaded the bases against Alex Clemmey with just one out. Theo Hardy lined a sacrifice fly to center that scored Arturo Disla from third when catcher Caleb Lomavita could not quite handle an on-time throw from center. Clemmey would escape with just the one run allowed.

McCarty tossed a one-two-three inning in the third and worked around three walks in the fourth with a double play to end his day. Clemmey lasted longer than McCarty. The Wilmington starter set down all nine Spartanburgers the second time through the lineup to reach the sixth. With one out, Cal Stark worked a 10-pitch walk to force Clemmey's pitch count above 90. An errant pickoff throw sent Stark to second. Gleider Figuereo drove Stark home to tie the game before getting thrown out trying to extend the single into a double. Clemmey exited after the Figuereo RBI.

After Seth Clark tossed two scoreless innings out of the Hub City bullpen, Joey Danielson (L, 2-2) took over for the seventh. Following two straight strikeouts, Sam Petersen singled off Danielson and promptly stole second. Cortland Lawson drove in Petersen to take back the lead for Wilmington.

Hub City had one more prime scoring chance in the eighth against Anthony Arguelles (W, 4-2). The 'Burgers worked two walks, then Stark hit a bouncer which Lawson fielded in shallow left but couldn't turn into an out. With the bases loaded, the Blue Rocks went to the bullpen, and Miguel Gomez (S, 1) answered the call. Gomez retired both Figuereo and Disla and worked a scoreless bottom of the ninth to clinch another one-run win.

The final matchup of the season between the 'Burgers and Blue Rocks is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET Sunday. Hub City right-hander Jose Gonzalez (1-5, 3.43 ERA) is slated to face Wilmington LHP Jake Bennett (0-1, 9.00 ERA).







