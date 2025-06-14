Arms Steal the Show again in Renegades Shutout Win

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades continued their dominant pitching on Saturday night, earning their second straight 1-0 win over the Greenville Drive at Heritage Financial Park.

Griffin Herring continued the tremendous start to his High-A career, tossing 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out eight. The left-hander now has three quality starts in three outings with the Renegades, and seven overall in 11 starts this season. With Hudson Valley, Herring has only been charged with two runs across 18.2 innings, good for a 0.96 ERA.

In the first, the Renegades scored the lone run of the game. Jackson Castillo reached on a hit by pitch and Coby Morales singled to put runners at first and second. Minor League rehabber Duke Ellis was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and a bases-loaded walk to José Colmenares forced in Castillo from third.

Behind Herring, the trio of Sebastian Keane, Ocean Gabonia, and Tony Rossi combined for 2.1 scoreless innings to finish off the second straight shutout for Hudson Valley. Rossi earned his second High-A save of the season with a scoreless ninth, extending his scoreless streak to 21.1 innings in 2025.

Saturday's win was the first time since at least 2004 that Hudson Valley has recorded back-to-back 1-0 victories. It is also the first time since April 25 and 26 that the Renegades have thrown consecutive shutouts.

The Renegades will look to secure a series victory on Sunday afternoon in the series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45. LHP Kyle Carr (1-4, 3.44) makes his second start of the series for Hudson Valley, while Greenville has yet to announce a starter. For station listings and to stream the game live, visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Sunday's game is Father's Day and the introduction of the Hudson Valley Retrievers presented by the Brother that just do Gutters. A special Father's Day ticket package is available, as fans will receive a Renegades hat, Renegades baseball and an opportunity to play catch on the field after the game. Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

