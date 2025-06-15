Asheville Gives up Lead, Then Loses to Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY - In heartbreaking fashion, the Asheville Tourists closed out Sunday with a 5-4 loss to the Brooklyn Cyclones at Maimonides Park.

The Tourists (28-35) scored in the opening frame thanks to a Lucas Spence RBI single to take an early lead over the Cyclones (42-21). They added three more in the third inning to take a 4-0 lead, highlighted by a Spence two-run blast.

Answering in the home half of the frame, Brooklyn scored two runs to cut the deficit in half. With a sliver of hope left, they capitalized in the final inning with runners on second and third and one out.

Leading the whole game, Railin Perez (Bs, 3, L, 4-2) allowed both men to touch home, giving up the advantage and sending the game into extras.

A double play eliminated the inherited runner on second for Asheville in the 10th inning. Perez put runners on first and second with one out before his leash was yanked, and Julio Rodriguez gave up the inherited run from a walk-off single.

Continuing the road series into next week, Asheville will take a bus ride over to Wilmington to face the Blue Rocks on Tuesday. The first pitch of the series is at 6:35 p.m. ET.







