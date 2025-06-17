Fluor Field, Home of the Greenville Drive, Has Officially Become a Certified Sensory Inclusive Venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Fluor Field, home of the Greenville Drive, has officially become a Certified Sensory Inclusive Venue.

Beginning June 17, the Drive will introduce a new sensory inclusive initiative at Fluor Field to become more accessible and inclusive to all.

"We want everyone to have a fantastic experience at Fluor Field," explained Drive President Jeff Brown, "By taking a few extra steps, we can help ensure that those who typically do not respond well to loud or crowded environments have a positive experience every time they come to a Drive game."

As many as 1 in 4 individuals have a sensory need or an invisible disability. These include individuals with PTSD, autism, dementia, and those who have experienced a stroke just to name a few. A sensory need is a common medical condition in which the brain has trouble receiving and responding to information that comes from the senses. Sound, lights, crowds and even certain smells can be overwhelming and physically painful.

To help ensure these individuals and others like them have a positive experience at Fluor Field, the Drive engaged with one of the world's leading authoritative resources on the topic -- KultureCity -- to take steps to become an Official Certified Sensory Inclusive Venue and develop a program that produces positive outcomes for their fans. It follows in the footsteps of Fenway Park, home of the Drive's Major League Baseball affiliate, the Boston Red Sox.

Beginning with next week's home stand against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Greenville Drive will offer sensory bags, which any fan is welcome to borrow at any home game.

Each bag includes a set of noise reduction headphones, strobe reduction glasses and fidget toys designed to help individuals stay calm and enjoy the game with their family or group. There are also communication cards to help someone who may need support when communicating with our staff. The sensory bags will be available for checkout at the Drive Information Center located on the concourse behind Section 107.

The program also includes two designated Quiet Zones where someone can go to relax in a calm, quiet environment until they are ready to rejoin the fun and excitement of the game. Quiet Zones are located in the Suite Entrance sitting area and inside the Front Porch, the Drive's season ticket holder lounge.

Specialized sensory inclusive training is also required for venue certification, which the Drive has successfully completed.

"We're excited to introduce the sensory inclusiveness program during the Greenville Drive's 20th Anniversary season," said Brown. "As the Front Porch of the community, we want everyone to feel welcome at Fluor Field and know they are supported here."

The encouragement to become a Certified Sensory Inclusive Venue came from the Drive's two-year partnership with KIND of the Upstate, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and understanding of individual differences, promoting kindness and inclusion throughout the community. Details about the Drive's Sensory Sensitive program are available on the team's website.







